"A lot of things didn't see eye to eye in the building" - Tyreek Hill claims personal issues plagued Chiefs during Week 5 loss to Bills

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has given some insight into the Chiefs Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs were soundly beaten 38-20 by Josh Allen and the Bills.

Mahomes threw for 272 yards, completed 33 of his 54 passes and had two interceptions and two touchdowns, while Josh Allen completed 15 of his 26 passes for 315 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was a startling game from the Chiefs as that moved them to 2-3 on the season. Now, Hill, who caught seven balls for 63 yards has lifted the lid on what could have contributed to the loss.

Hill said via Pro Football Talk:

"Like a lot of things didn't see eye to eye in the building, and you know a lot of people... I just don't wanna say, were going through some things, you know, so . . . they beat our ass."

Even though the Bills got the better of Hill and the Chiefs, Kansas City got revenge in what is now talked about as the greatest playoff game ever.

The Chiefs defeated the Bills 42-36 in overtime in the NFL Divisional Round. A whopping 28 points were scored in the last quarter. Mahomes recieved the ball in overtime and marched down the field for the touchdown.

It appears that the Week 5 loss still stings a little bit for Dolphins receiver.

Tyreek Hill is now a Dolphin

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

The diminutive receiver will see a lot more of Josh Allen and the Bills after his move to Miami. The 28-year-old signed a $120 million deal with the AFC team as the Dolphins look to get to the playoffs.

Ultimately, the Chiefs parted ways with the 28-year-old as he was simply too expensive. Now with the Dolphins, it is a new era for Miami as they strengthened significantly over the offseason.

They added Melvin Ingram III, Sony Michel, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Teddy Bridgewater, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and OL Connor Williams to its roster.

Tua Tagovailoa now has some serious weapons at his disposal. That is not even mentioning Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle.

The addition of the former Chiefs wide receiver will certainly help Tagovailoa's progress as he finally has a true deep-threat receiver. It will help Waddle, as well.

