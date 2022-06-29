NFL analyst claims Ja’Marr Chase can beat Cooper Kupp to become No.1 WR in 2022

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU with the fifth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, many people questioned the pick. Chase sat out the 2020 season in college and people thought the Bengals should have selected Penei Sewell to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

After the rookie season he had, and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, nobody is questioning the pick now. He had arguably one of the best rookie seasons ever.

He set the record for most receiving yards in a single season by a wide receiver with 1,823 including the playoffs. He had 13 regular-season touchdowns, along with 81 receptions. He played like a veteran.

Sam Acho on NFL on ESPN thinks that the former LSU Tiger can become the best wide receiver in the NFL this year.

Acho said:

“Imagine if Ja’marr Chase would’ve had the number of receptions that Cooper Kupp had, the number of targets that Cooper Kupp had, the number of receptions or targets that Justin Jefferson had. We all know the Cincinnati Bengals love to spread the ball around, Uzomah who is not on the team anymore, he used to get targets at tight end. You saw so many people get targets in that offense."

Acho added:

"That’s why yes I say it’s splitting hairs but the hairs have already been split but we’ve seen that if we give Cooper Kupp his receptions, he’s gonna go and win the triple crown, I get it, he did it but give Ja’marr Chase those receptions, give Ja’marr Chase those opportunities, give him all those targets that Justin Jefferson’s getting, we might be having a different conversation.”

Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's hard to argue that the Triple Crown and Super Bowl MVP recipient isn't the best wide receiver in the NFL. Cooper Kupp had arguably the best single-season ever for a wide receiver.

He led the league in receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards.

Kupp was rewarded for his performance with a three-year, $80 million contract extension this off-season.

