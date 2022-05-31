Bengals Hall of Famer reveals the gift he sent Joe Burrow ahead of Super Bowl clash

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season but the team fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. It was a remarkable second campaign for Burrow, who was coming off a season-ending knee injury last season where he tore his ACL and PCL.

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Anthony Munoz, who spent his career with the Bengals, gifted Joe Burrow a special present before their trip to the Super Bowl. He gave the quarterback a nice set of cigars ahead of his Super Bowl matchup.

Munoz recently joined the Rich Eisen Show and spoke about Burrow. He said:

“Well, now that we’re out of COVID, hopefully it continues to build I can say that I supplied him a very, very, very nice box of cigars before the Super Bowl. So you know, that’s a little relations there. Building a relationship.”

Munoz added:

“And, you know, I had a buddy who saw him light up and say, I don’t know if he’s smoking very good cigars. You know, he said he has that one for quite awhile. So yeah, I’m trying to build that relationship with them. So hopefully they are enjoye, the cigars that I supplied him right before.”

He concluded:

“And I gotta admit, Rich, I wouldn’t do this for just anyone. I text Joe and he was busy. I said okay, I’m gonna drive. And I live like 20 minutes from the stadium. I actually drove to the stadium, dropped them off at security forum and said make sure Joe gets these.”

Joe Burrow notably won the NCAA National Championship in 2019 over the Clemson Tigers. Following that victory, a viral meme of him smoking a cigar in the locker room while still in his uniform floated around on social media.

It's safe to assume that Burrow would have enjoyed the gift that Munoz gave him.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will look to repeat as AFC Champions

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Last season, the Bengals took a huge leap from the 2020 season. They went from 4-11-1 to 10-7 and won the AFC North. Joe Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year for leading the Bengals to a deep playoff run.

They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to become AFC Champions, earning them the chance to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals winded up losing 23-20 to the Rams, but will look to build on their progress this season.

