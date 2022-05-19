WATCH: Joe Burrow knew Tom Brady would ditch retirement for epic NFL comeback 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was, like many of us, not surprised when Tom Brady announced his return to football after a short retirement.

Brady initially retired a week after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. After 22 seasons, Brady retired before returning for a 23rd year.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Following a change of heart, Brady changed his mind after 40 days. The news sparked at least as many stories as his retirement did. Burrow recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast and spoke about how he wasn't surprised when Brady changed his mind. Here's what he said:

“Did anybody actually think he was going to be retired? He’s playing way too well to give it up right now.”

Burrow added:

"I think he wanted to shut down the conversation because if he didn’t announce his retirement, everybody would be talking about ‘Is he retiring? Is he not retiring?’ So I think he went ahead and did it to get everybody off his back so he could think about it.”

Brady is still playing at an elite level even at the age of 43. Last season, he led the league in passing yards with 5,316, which was also the most he's thrown in a single-season. Not only did Brady league the lead in passing yards. His 43 passing touchdowns were also a league-high this season.

When he does retire, he will be a commentator for Fox Sports with a lucrative $375 million, ten-year contract.

Tom Brady and Joe Burrow could meet in the Super Bowl

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and Burrow could potentially meet in the Super Bowl at the end of the season. Both are on teams that have a real chance and are considered contenders.

In his second season in the league, Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. They fell short against the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. It was a remarkable achievement in his second season in the league, especially after tearing his ACL and MCL last season.

Brady is always in contention to compete for a Super Bowl. Two seasons ago, in his first season in Tampa Bay, he led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history, dominating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-9.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady face Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell