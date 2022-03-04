“Why can't we say he has the most untapped potential?” - NFL insider believes Joe Burrow has the highest ceiling of young QBs 

Joe Burrow has become the franchise quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and may be their best franchise quarterback of all time by the end of his career. When you think of the young QBs in the league with high ceilings, you think of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, etc. James Palmer on Good Morning Football thinks that Burrow has the highest ceiling of all the young QBs.

Palmer said:

“Did you have to struggle to have the most untapped ability that hasn't been brought out yet? Like, to me we're talking young quarterbacks like Joe Burrow has flourished, right? He's only played one full NFL season. Why can't we say he has the most untapped potential? Because his floor’s already up here? But if his floor’s already up here, and he processes information faster than anybody. His recall is through the roof. He has that ability to throw and change throughout a season tremendously."

Palmer addd that Burrow doesn't have to worry about spending all of this off-season rehabbing:

"And he has an offseason this year where he doesn't have to worry about rehabbing. Just because his floor’s here, maybe he has the most untapped potential. Because you can do more with him because he's more talented as opposed to some guys that we're talking about here, M Rob, who might be limited in some capacity.”

Joe Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year while leading Cincinatti to the Super Bowl

There's certainly good reason to believe that Burrow has the highest ceiling of all the young quarterbacks in the league. When drafted by the Bengals, Cincinnati was 2-14 and was hoping Burrow could turn their franchise around.

In his rookie season, Burrow went 2-7-1 as the starter but showed flashes of some potential to be a franchise quarterback. In week 11 against the Washington Football Team, Burrow got hit and tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee, among other damage to his PCL and meniscus, ending his rookie season.

Burrow's recovery was fast and he was set to start week one of this past season. Burrow went 10-6 as the Bengals quarterback during the regular season, winning the AFC North and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl while winning comeback player of the year. Burrow led the league in passing percentage and yards per throw while being behind one of the worst offensive lines where he was sacked more than any other quarterback.

