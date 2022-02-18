"Excited to unleash the demon again" - Eli Apple sends stern message to haters after Super Bowl defeat

Eli Apple has been the subject of much criticism over the last few months since the playoffs began. Not only have NFL fans taken shots at him any opportunity they get, players have as well.

Following the Cincinnati Bengals' 23-20 Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the cornerback sent out a message on his Instagram, sending a stern message to his haters.

"Ya'll re-awoke a fire in me that will only make me stronger and I'm beyond excited ti unleash that demon again to exponential levels on any opp that lines up across from me next season."

He posted this message on Instagram Thursday morning, addressing his naysayers.

Eli Apple talks smack about former teams

Before the playoffs, Apple started talking smack about his former teams, the Giants and Saints.

"New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever... it’s that swine and crawfish [that's] killin yall brains," Eli wrote on Twitter. In another post, Eli said, "Idk which fan base I hate more... [probably] the Saints, but it’s close with the Giants. It’s a toss-up."

The smack talk continued when the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, securing a Super Bowl berth.

"Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number, and I’ll hook yall up with them Super Bowl tickets on me."

Eli Apple @EliApple Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿 Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿

Heading into the Super Bowl, it seemed as if everyone was praying on the cornerback's downfall, and that's what happened.

He became the first corner to give up two receiving touchdowns in coverage in the Super Bowl. Apple was guarding wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who scored the go-ahead touchdown which gave the Rams a 23-20 lead over the Bengals.

After the loss, former teammates Michael Thomas, Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown, and Mecole Hardman all criticized the corner following his struggles.

Mecole Hardman Jr. @MecoleHardman4 🏾 @EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft @EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 https://t.co/y6ZJN5zkgS

Apple was drafted with pick number 10 in the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Giants. After three seasons with the Giants, he had short stints with the Panthers and Saints.

Prior to the 2021 season, he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals and had a decent season. He tied his career-high in interceptions with two and finished with 49 tackles and 10 passes defended.

