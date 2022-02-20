"Stop hating" - Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi lashes out at trolls for going after Brittany Matthews 

Patrick Mahomes has been in the news this offseason mainly regarding the antics of his girlfriend and brother at his games.

His mother Randi recently addressed the issue, telling people to "stop hating" and to leave "Brittany and all of us alone," in a tweet today in a photoshopped Kanye meme.

There was a fake report that Patrick Mahomes told his brother and his wife Brittany not to go to games

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Former NFL player and current analyst Rich Ohrnberger tweeted a week ago that Patrick Mahomes reportedly told his wife and brother not to attend his games due to them being distractions.

"I’ve been been told he had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancée. Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season."

“He believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand.”

As many people expected, this rumor was false. This was most likely an attempt at click-bait/attention, as the report seemed very unbelievable.

Patrick Mahomes even responded to the rumors in a tweet saying, "Y'all just making stuff up these days."

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes Y’all just be making stuff up these days Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂

It's no secret that his family (wife and brother) have become distractions to some degree, but it would make zero sense for him to do this.

His mother was the most recent family member to defend the matter, and I'm sure they're all laughing at the rumors that were floating earlier this week.

Earlier this week, Mahomes and his wife were spotted at a Texas Tech men's basketball game sitting courtside where they were shown on ESPN2.

Many Twitter detectives thought there was friction between the two in the video and started to speculate.

Brittany Matthews and Jackson as a distraction

Super Bowl LVi

The Mahomes family can rightfully be seen as a distraction. Between Patrick's brother Jackson Tik-Toking in every stadium and his girlfriend lashing out after losses, it can be a lot to put up with.

There was an incident earlier this year where Jackson was dancing on a Sean Taylor memorial area on the field in Washington. Jackson received a lot of heat for this and apologized shortly after.

There was another instance where Jackson dumped water on opposing fans' heads during a Ravens loss.

Edited by Adam Dickson