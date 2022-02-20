Antonio Brown believes Tom Brady will be back in the NFL again sooner rather than later

Antonio Brown doesn't think Tom Brady is going to stay retired.

When asked by TMZ if he thinks his former teammate will remain retired, the wide receiver responded by saying, "Why would he do that?"

The former Bucs wideout was then asked if he thought Brady would come back, to which he responded by saying, "I think so."

On being questioned about where Brady would go, he answered, "Whoever wanna win."

The two were former teammates in New England for a brief period before Brown joined the Buccaneers last season. Brady lobbied for the receiver to join the Bucs and the Bucs signed him. The two helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl last year.

Brown certainly isn't the only one who thinks Brady is going to stay retired. Brady didn't close the door on a potential comeback. He stated during a recent podcast appearance that he'd "never say never" about a potential comeback, though he said he feels good about his decision to retire.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio thinks that Brady is quitely trying to join the 49ers.

“I'm telling you, it's unavoidable. He's gonna work it all behind the scenes. I just, I think he's gonna be with the 49ers Week 1. I'm rooting for that so badly," Florio stated.

Whether it's true inside knowledge or Florio's personal beliefs, many others think that the quarterback is going to play next season.

Former quarterback Steve Young also loves the idea of Brady potentially joining the 49ers. He expressed his thoughts recently about the 49ers possibly persuing Brady or Aaron Rodgers.

Antonio Brown could make a comeback himself

In the same video in which he was asked about Tom Brady, Brown was also questioned if he would be returning to the NFL next season, to which the wide receiver looked up and smiled silently.

NFL Rumors (@nflrums) tweeted a couple of days ago that there's a strong feeling the former Bucs wideout will be reunited with the AFC North but not with the Steelers. There are rumors that the wide receiver could sign with the Ravens.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

#RavensFlock @AB84 There is a "strong feeling" the Baltimore Ravens will sign Antonio Brown this offseason as he could have an AFC north reunion. There is a "strong feeling" the Baltimore Ravens will sign Antonio Brown this offseason as he could have an AFC north reunion.#RavensFlock @AB84

Brown also posted a picture of himself photoshopped in a Ravens uniform and was seen in an Instagram post on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson' s page.

The wide receiver walked off the field in bizarre fashion during the Buccanners' Week 17 victory over the Jets. Following the incident, he was released from the Bucs and didn't join a team afterwards. He enters this season as a free agent and could make a return.

