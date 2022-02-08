"He isn't done yet" - Tom Brady's former teammate believes QB could follow Michael Jordan's footsteps and unretire to return to NFL

Tom Brady, after leaving a mark on the NFL world, retired the previous Tuesday, writing in an Instagram post that he is "not going to make that competitive commitment anymore."

Brady's announcement was a nine-part message thanking fans and the Bucs organization and reflecting on his remarkable career.

On Tuesday morning, one of Brady's former teammates told Fox News that he doesn't believe the former quarterback is done playing football, and that he thinks he will return from his retirement.

Defensive end Cassius Marsh played nine games with TB12 for the Patriots in 2019 before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I have a feeling that he isn’t completely done. I just do," Marsh told Fox News Digital. "It’s not like this season he was just dogs**t. He put up great numbers. The team went deep into the playoffs. They were plagued by some injuries, some distractions, and stuff like that. It’s not like he’s forced into retirement. People were just so hellbent on asking if he was going to retire or not, he was probably like, ‘yeah, sure.’

"And if he feels like coming back, who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to have him as their quarterback? But like I said, he’s an incredibly great player. Tom was extremely kind to me and anybody who I ever saw him interact with."

On January 29, ESPN's Adam Schefter leaked the news that the No. 12 would be retiring.

On the same day, the 44-year-old informed Bucs GM Jason Licht that he had not made a final decision on whether he plans to retire or continue playing, according to reports Saturday from Bally Sports' Michael Silver and the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

Many people thought the signal-caller had not retired and that maybe he'd come back for another season out of spite for the media that announced his retirement rather prematurely. However, Schefter's early leak ended up being true as Brady announced his retirement days later.

Could Tom Brady unretire and play again?

It's hard to answer this question as the only person who truly knows is Brady himself. The former Patriots and Bucs quarterback said a few seasons ago that he would retire when he started to "suck." Last season, TB12 threw for the most passing yards in a single season in his career (5,316) while leading the league in passing touchdowns with 43. It's safe to say he didn't retire when he sucked.

