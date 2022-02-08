NFL insider reveals the truth behind how Tom Brady helped a kid beat brain cancer

Tom Brady is a leader in many regards. On the field, he's one of the best offensive leaders and teammates in history, constantly striving to make those around him better.

Off the field, Brady is the same guy. Brady helped 10-year-old Utah native Noah Reeb beat cancer and believed in the 10-year-old boy.

Brady learned of Reeb, who had been battling cancer, and he reached out to Reeb as an act of kindness. The two have developed a strong bond ever since then.

During the Bucs game this season against the Bears, Reeb and his family attended, with Reeb holding a sign that said, "Tom Brady helped me beat cancer." One of the Bucs players on the sidelines who noticed got Brady's attention.

At the end of the game, Brady went over and brought Noah a hat and told him he believed in him. That was a special moment for Noah Reeb.

A couple of weeks later, Brady sent Reeb and his family Super Bowl tickets to Los Angeles, furthering the bond.

Tom Brady had no clue Reeb was at the Bears game when they first met

According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, Brady didn't really know Reeb or much about his story when he first reached out, but decided to do so as an act of kindness and a show of support.

Darlington said when Reeb and his family got the call from Brady, it was during a low point in Reeb's life and they were sitting in the car together crying, and his mother got a video text message from Tom Brady saying, "We're in this together."

Reeb's family told Noah that once he beat cancer, they would take him to see a Bucs game in person with a sign that said, "Tom Brady helped me beat cancer." That happened two days before the Bucs-Bears game, and Reeb went to the game with his father.

When Reeb held the sign up, he got the attention of the Bucs players and that's when they notified Brady, who then went over to the boy.

Brady went up to Noah and put a hat on his head and shook his hand, and that's when Reeb's father showed the video to Brady, the one he sent to Noah a few months earlier showing support. Brady had no clue this was the kid that he sent the message to until he put the hat on Reeb's head.

