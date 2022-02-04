"He'll always be a Patriot" - Mark Wahlberg unfazed by Tom Brady's New England omission from retirement post

On an episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), actor Mark Wahlberg spoke about the relationship he has with Tom Brady and how he's excited to see what Brady will do outside of football. Wahlberg also claimed that regardless of leaving the Patriots out of his farewell message, he'll always be a Patriot.

"He'll always be a Patriot," Wahlberg said. "I don't think one season, one championship, or two seasons in Tampa is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he'll always be a Patriot."

Many fans were upset following Brady's retirement post, in which he didn't mention the Patriots or his time in New England. Instead, his message focused on the Buccaneers' staff and players.

Tom Brady and Mark Wahlberg: close friends who have worked together

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Wahlberg and Brady have been friends for years, with TB12 having acted alongside the longtime entertainer in the movie Ted 2 and in Wahlberg's HBO series Entourage.

Wahlberg said he hasn't reached out to congratulate the former signal-caller yet on his retirement because he's waiting for the right moment and he knows that his friend is very busy.

"I haven't reached out to him yet. I don't want to bother him. He's a busy dude," Wahlberg explained. "He's got a lot going on, probably lots to do with the family, but you know, at the right time, I'll reach out to him."

Wahlberg also added that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has done so much for the game of football and that he wouldn't be surprised if the former became the GOAT at something else.

"I think he's done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa," the actor said. "It's nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life. And many, many great things to come from him. I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't go conquer the world and become the GOAT at something else."

In an article on Variety.com, Wahlberg said that Hollywood already has ideas of possible Brady biopics, and added that he'd like to play a role in a potential film.

“I could play his uncle,” Wahlberg said before suggesting another role: “I would love to play [New England Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick.”

Edited by Piyush Bisht