"Greatest Coach in NFL History" - Tom Brady has an awesome response to Bill Belichick's tribute

Tom Brady recently announced his official retirement from the NFL after a 22-year career with a lot of success. He received congratulations from former teammates, competitors, fans, the media, and his former coaches/owners.

Yesterday, it was Bill Belichick's turn to congratulate his former pupil on his successful career.

The day it was announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was retiring, the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft sent a message congratulating the player known as the GOAT.

Yesterday on Twitter, Belichick wrote a lengthy message regarding Brady's successful career, calling him the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years,” Belichick said.

The GOAT himself then took to Instagram to respond to coach Belichick's message and effusive praise:

“Thank you coach Belichick. I appreciate being coached by you, the Greatest coach in NFL history.”

Zolak & Bertrand @ZoandBertrand BREAKING: Tom Brady has said something nice about Bill Belichick BREAKING: Tom Brady has said something nice about Bill Belichick 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/SdO5KraMzf

Bill Belichick's coaching resume is complete thanks to the efforts of Tom Brady

When Bill Belichick retires, he will most certainly go down as one of, if not the best, coaches in NFL history. The success he accumulated is thanks in part to Tom Brady being the signal-caller for 20 seasons (2000-2020).

The last time that there was perhaps a similar coach and quarterback duo with excessive amounts of success was Joe Montana and Bill Walsh in the 80's, winning three Super Bowls together with the San Francisco 49ers.

Since taking over as head coach for the Patriots in 2000, Bill Belichick has amassed a ton of success in that 22-year span. He has a record six Super Bowl victories as head coach, as well as nine Super Bowl appearances and 31 playoff victories.

Belichick's career win-loss record, including the postseason, sits at 321-156. He won coach of the year three times in his career (2003, 2007, and 2010.) and also has two Super Bowl victories as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most postseason wins by a Head Coach…



Bill Belichick - 31

Tom Landry - 20

Andy Reid - 19

Don Shula - 19

Joe Gibbs - 17 Most postseason wins by a Head Coach…Bill Belichick - 31Tom Landry - 20Andy Reid - 19Don Shula - 19Joe Gibbs - 17

