Tom Brady drops a hint on what he'll be up to in life post retirement

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL on Monday, February 1st, after he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the game in a nine-piece Instagram post.

At age 44 and retired, Brady has many post-NFL options. Yesterday, he reposted an Instagram screenshot from metav3rse, who congratulated him on his successful NFL career and said they're looking forward to seeing the retired quarterback dominate the next chapter in life.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be focusing on his NFT business, Autograph.

In metav3rse's post, they left the following message:

"The undisputed GOAT, Tom Brady- has officially announced his retirement. Tom has stated that his focus is now on his family and business ventures, including his NFT platform @authograph.io. We wish you the best of luck in your next chapter Tom."

The GOAT has been in the crypto and NFT space since April 2021, when he co-founded his NFT platform Autograph along with former Apple executive Dillon Rosenblatt and media executive Richard Rosenblatt. Just a few weeks ago, Autograph raised $170 million in its Series B funding round.

In addition to NFTs, the three-time NFL MVP is also a self-described big believer in cryptocurrency. In May 2021, he changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of himself with Bitcoin laser eyes and has kept it ever since.

Last year, he invested in cryptocurrency exchange FTX, committing to an equity stake in the company. He emphasized the importance of “educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet.”

The former Pro Bowl quarterback will be heavily invested in NFT's and cryptocurrency during his post-NFL career.

Tom Brady's career is the stuff of legends

Super Bowl LV

As Brady finally walks away from the game of football, we can all look reflectively at all that he has accomplished. During his 22 seasons, he won a record seven Super Bowls while making 10 Super Bowl appearances.

The former All-Pro quarterback has several NFL records, including most games won by a player (243), most passing yards (84,520), most career passing completions (7,263) and most career touchdown passes (624).

He has been one of the best leaders in the sport of football for the last two decades and will look to be successful in his life after the NFL.

