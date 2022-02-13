"That's why I'm the chosen one" - Ja'Marr Chase confident of delivering Bengals their first Super Bowl win

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has deemed himself as the "The Chosen One."

The rookie wide receiver sat down and spoke with NFL Network's Michael Irvin to discuss Joe Burrow, the Bengals offense, his nickname, and tonight's Super Bowl matchup.

When Michael Irvin asked if the former college national champ knew how blessed he was to help bring the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his first year, he responded by calling himself "The Chosen One."

"I am, that's why I call myself The Chosen One. I always had number one growing up. I been calling myself that ever since, so I been sticking with it and once I got to the league, that's when I started putiing it out there and started growing it," said Chase.

Irving also asked Chase what he thinks of Jalen Ramsey ahead of their highly anticipated matchup.

"Yeah, he's a great corner, I'm excited for the matchup you know, it's the best against the best, I can't ask for anything better than this and it's in the Super Bowl."

When Irving asked where he ranks as far as the top receivers in the league, the All-Pro receiver responded with the following:

"Davante is first, Cooper's going in there. I like Stefon Diggs, he's real shifty. I'm putting me, and I'm putting my dog JJets (Justin Jefferson)."

Ja'Marr Chase and his rookie success

"The Chosen One" had a historic season as a rookie. The former LSU standout broke the record for most receiving yards in a single season as a rookie with 1,455 and also added 13 receiving touchdowns, both of which are also Bengals franchise records.

He also set the record for most receiving yards in a single game as a rookie with 266 against the Kansas City Chiefs while also scoring three touchdowns in that game. Chase also has the most receiving yards in a postseason for a rookie.

@Real10jayy__ now holds the rookie record for most receiving yards in a season (1,429) and a single game (266) in the Super Bowl era.

He was chosen fifth overall by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft. After many believed it may have been a reach since they didn't address their offensive line with this selection, it has been shown to work out for the Bengals in the end as Chase has been a vital piece to their championship run.

He now has the chance to put on another big performance on the biggest stage tonight against the Rams.

