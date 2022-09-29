How to throw passes in Madden 23? Low, high, lob, and touch passes explored

Madden 23 provides different ways to throw the ball - low, high, lob, and touch. Depending on the circumstances, the player can choose to make a pass. Let's take a look at the fundamental techniques used in the game for passing the ball.

How to throw a low pass in Madden 23?

Players must press the receiver icon while holding L2 on PS5, LT on Xbox, and ALT on PC. Low passes allow the player to throw the ball adjacent to the ground, giving greater access to your receiver.

How to throw a high pass?

A high pass is essential if your receiver is superior in height or agility. To play a high pass, the player must press the receiver icon while holding L1 on PS5, LB on Xbox, and ALT on PC.

How to throw a lob pass in?

To throw a lob pass, simply press the receiver icon. Principally, these passes are used to hover the ball over defenders. Lob passes also allow the receiver to earn space from the defenders and trail the airball.

How to throw a touch pass?

Tap and let go of the receiver icon to throw a touch pass in the game. It is a medium-paced pass utilized to lay the ball over an underneath defender.

When did Madden 23 release?

Madden NFL 23 was released on August 19, 2022, across the globe. The American football franchise is expected to rock the gaming industry again this year.

How to buy Madden 23?

It can be purchased across various digital platforms such as PlayStation, Microsoft, Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store. The NFL franchise can be played on PlayStation 4 and 5 along with Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition costs $59.99 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It goes for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Moreover, the All-Madden Edition costs $99.99 which brings bonus content to enhance the Ultimate Team.

