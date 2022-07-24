Madden 23 Player Ratings: Ranking the best overall rookies

Madden 23 has officially released its player ratings for this year's version of the super-popular football video game franchise.

Each year, all players are rated based on their overall skill set and recent NFL performances on the football field. One set of players that are always intriguing to look at in Madden is the rookies.

The game usually rates rookies relatively low before the start of their NFL careers and will adjust their player ratings based on their performances as the actual NFL season progresses.

Madden 23 has handed out a player rating of 75 or higher to 20 different NFL rookies. Three rookies received a 78 overall player rating, tying them for the highest-rated rookies this year.

Here is how those three rookies would rank based on their relative positional value.

#3 - Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams is the highest-rated rookie wide receiver in Madden 23 in what many consider a loaded draft class for the position. His 78 overall player rating is tied for the 60th best among all wide receivers and ties him with Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark as the highest-rated wide receiver on the Detroit Lions.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: Without an ACL injury, #Bama WR Jameson Williams would likely be the top WR off the board. Now? He'll still go pretty early. From NFL Now: Without an ACL injury, #Bama WR Jameson Williams would likely be the top WR off the board. Now? He'll still go pretty early. https://t.co/ajhz5c5oDp

Speed is Williams' most dangerous weapon in Madden 23. He received an impressive speed rating of 98, ranking second among all wide receivers, trailing only Tyreek Hill.

FOX College Football @CFBONFOX



Who do you think should have a higher rating? The Top 10 highest-rated rookie WRs in Madden 23Who do you think should have a higher rating? The Top 10 highest-rated rookie WRs in Madden 23 📈Who do you think should have a higher rating? https://t.co/g9rQoj4q8W

#2 - Sauce Gardner

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner is tied for the 50th best cornerback in Madden 23 with a 78 overall player rating. He was among the highest-rated prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, with many experts believing he has elite potential at the position. His solid overall rating reflects that.

One of Gardner's most impressive attributes is his 94 acceleration, ranking just two points behind Denzel Ward, who leads all cornerbacks with an acceleration of 96. This attribute will help Gardner in coverage and make explosive plays on the ball.

#1 - Jordan Davis

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis is the most valuable rookie in Madden 23 relative to his respective position. His 78 overall rating is tied for the best among all rookies in any position, and he has the individual best rating of all rookie defensive linemen, including both interior and edge.

Davis also ranks inside the top 20 defensive tackles in the game, tied for the 19th best overall rating at the position. His 87 acceleration is the highest of any defensive tackle in Madden 23, while his 96 strength ranks second, trailing only Vita Vea.

Davis has the potential and skill set to be a serious pass-rushing threat from the interior of the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line.

