Philadelphia Eagles Draft picks 2022: Who did the Eagles pick? Full list of selections

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with ten picks. They traded away four picks for one higher pick in the first round while trading away two picks for star wide receiver AJ Brown. This left the Eagles with five picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is a complete list of who they selected.

1st Round (13th): DT Jordan Davis, Georgia Bulldogs

2nd Round (56th): C Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska Cornhuskers

3rd Round (83rd): LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia Bulldogs

6th Round (181st): LB Kyron Johnson, Kansas Jayhawks

6th Round (198th): TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU Mustangs

The Eagles decided to trade up and made sure they would draft Jordan Davis. He is a highly rated prospect who thrived in the middle of Georgia's championship defense and put on one of the best performances at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Davis is massive at 6'6" tall and 340 pounds but could still complete the 40-yard dash in an incredible 4.78 seconds. This helped his stock on draft day, proving he is an explosive athlete despite only recording two sacks in his final season at Georgia.

Veteran center Jason Kelce appears to be approaching the end of his career as he reportedly flirted with retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason. He signed a one-year contract to return for another year, but the Eagles decided it was time to find his replacement. They selected Cameron Jurgens, a similar athlete to Kelce, in the 2022 NFL Draft to eventually take over at the position.

Nakobe Dean was initially projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but injury concerns forced him to slip to the third round. He is a highly talented linebacker with a ton of upside, possessing the potential to be one of the biggest steals of this year's draft. He recorded 72 tackles with six sacks and two interceptions in his final season at Georgia.

Kyron Johnson is a hybrid defender who has spent time as a middle linebacker and an edge rusher. He recorded 6.5 sacks in his final season at Kansas, his first year getting full-time work on the edge. The Eagles may try to keep him as a pass rusher, especially with his 4.4 second 40-yard dash time, but he can contribute in various ways.

Grant Calcaterra spent his first three years of college football with the Oklahoma Sooners before joining the SMU Mustangs for his final season. He recorded 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns and was selected as a second-team All-AAC tight end. He gives the Eagles some much-needed depth behind starter Dallas Goedert.

