5 fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history 

The NFL Combine is an annual event that gives college football prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts in an attempt to improve their draft stock. Speed is a valuable weapon on the football field, and so the 40-yard dash is one of the most important events of the combine.

The 1999 NFL Combine was the first time in history that the event began using an electronic timer to clock the 40-yard dash. Prior to that, it was hand-timed and had much more margin for error.

All of the recorded times prior to the 1999 NFL Combine are now considered unofficial, so here are the top five 40-yard dash times of all-time at the NFL Combine with the accurate timer.

Fastest ever 40-yard dash times at the NFL Combine

#1 - John Ross III - 4.22 seconds

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III

The fastest official 40-yard dash time ever recorded at the NFL Combine was by John Ross III. He registered a blazing time of 4.22 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

#2 (tied) - Chris Johnson - 4.24 seconds

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson finished the 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds at the 2008 NFL Combine, tied for the fastest ever when he recorded it. He went on to have a successful career with the Tennesse Titans, highlighted by an iconic 2,000 yard rushing season.

#2 (tied) - Rondel Menendez - 4.24 seconds

2022 NFL HBCU Combine 40-yard dash

Rondel Menendez ran the 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds at the 1999 NFL Combine, the first year that the official electronic timers were used. No player surpassed his record time until John Ross III at the 2017 NFL Combine.

#4 (tied) - Dri Archer - 4.26 seconds

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Dri Archer

Dri Archer was impressive at the 2014 NFL Combine when he finished the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds. Unfortunately, his speed alone didn't translate well to the NFL, as he struggled to make much of an impact.

#4 (tied) - Jerome Mathis - 4.26 seconds

Houston Texans wide receiver Jerome Mathis

Jerome Mathis finished the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds at the 2005 NFL Combine. Speed is extremely valuable for a wide receiver, earning him a selection in the NFL Draft.

