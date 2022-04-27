Predicting the 5 worst value picks from the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just days away. Like every year, college football prospects will be selected by NFL teams based on team needs and the perceived value of each prospect.

It's always hard to predict exactly how a prospect's skillset will translate to the NFL level, resulting in several busts each year based on the draft position. However, sometimes a player's skillset is overvalued by teams, resulting in them not performing at the level expected and ending up a draft bust.

Here are five potential busts by value in the 2022 NFL Draft.

5 prospects from the 2022 NFL Draft who could be valued too high

#5 - Travon Walker, DL, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker

Travon Walker is an exceptional athlete with all of the tools to potentially be a dominant pass rusher. The only issue is that he was never exactly dominant during his college football career. He recorded just 9.5 sacks in three years at Georgia, with 6.5 of them coming during his final season.

While Walker looks like an excellent prospect, he is being scouted as an edge rusher, where he only played part-time in college. He was more of a hybrid between a defensive tackle and a defensive end rather than playing as a traditional edge rusher.

Walker is projected to be a top-five pick and could even be the first overall player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. That could be a bit too high.

#4 - Drake London, WR, USC Trojans

USC v Arizona

Standing at 6'5 tall and 215 pounds, Drake London is one of the most physically imposing wide receivers in the 2022 draft class. He did most of his damage in college football by overpowering defenders, including making a ton of contested catches and breaking tackles after the catch.

The problem with his game is that he may not be able to do that as well in the NFL, when all of the defenders are bigger and stronger than in college football.

PFF Draft @PFF_College



Laviska Shenault (2018) - 29

Drake London (2021) - 22 Most forced missed tackles in a season by a Pac-12 WR since 2015:Laviska Shenault (2018) - 29Drake London (2021) - 22 Most forced missed tackles in a season by a Pac-12 WR since 2015:Laviska Shenault (2018) - 29Drake London (2021) - 22 ✌️ https://t.co/i2veA4Z6wZ

Drake London is projected to be a top-15 pick and could even be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. While his athleticism is impressive, he may not be the best value.

Top 3 2022 NFL Draft prospects that are potentially being overvalued

#3 - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis was one of the most impressive players at the 2022 NFL Combine, especially when he completed the 40 yard dash in 4.78 seconds despite weighing in at a massive 341 pounds.

His individual performance during the Combine helped significantly raise his stock ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL UK @NFLUK



He ran a 4.78 40 yard dash



#NFLCombine | #NFLUK Just a reminder that Jordan Davis is a 6ft 6, 341lbs (154kgs) defensive lineman....He ran a 4.78 40 yard dash Just a reminder that Jordan Davis is a 6ft 6, 341lbs (154kgs) defensive lineman....He ran a 4.78 40 yard dash 😧#NFLCombine | #NFLUK https://t.co/goGsNrR8GS

Davis has moved higher up on many draft boards with the idea that his athleticism will allow him to rush quarterbacks from the defensive tackle position, a luxury few players are able to successfully pull off.

The problem is that he was never really able to do so consistently in his college football career at Georgia, recording just seven total sacks across the 41 games played.

#2 - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is one of the most dynamic defenders entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He is a jack-of-all-trades type of player from the safety position who can contribute in a variety of ways. The issue is that safety is not considered a premium position, with very few of them in the NFL possessing true game-changing abilities.

Hamilton is a projected top-five pick, but may not produce enough to justify being quite that high. While he is likely to be a solid defender at the NFL level, his value may be better served in the middle of the first round rather than the top.

#1 - George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman George Karlaftis

George Karlaftis is projected to be a top-15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft despite some major concerns. He often struggles to shed blocks against some of the larger offensive linemen in college football, which could be a big problem against the NFL offensive lineman, where everyone is more massive.

Luke Grant @LukeGrant7



I dove into the All-22 to figure out if Karlaftis has become underrated, or if the lack of buzz is justified.



Speed to power jumps off the tape. Club/chop move is his favorite.



Arm length = missed tackles



: youtu.be/BS5Ml7MdO6M George Karlaftis film breakdown!I dove into the All-22 to figure out if Karlaftis has become underrated, or if the lack of buzz is justified.Speed to power jumps off the tape. Club/chop move is his favorite.Arm length = missed tackles #Jets George Karlaftis film breakdown! 🎥I dove into the All-22 to figure out if Karlaftis has become underrated, or if the lack of buzz is justified.Speed to power jumps off the tape. Club/chop move is his favorite.Arm length = missed tackles #Jets📺: youtu.be/BS5Ml7MdO6M https://t.co/rRmO6KJakm

Another issue with Karlaftis is his lack of explosiveness as a pass rusher, running a relatively disappointing 4.77 in the 40-yard dash despite weighing only 277 pounds. His production also regressed at Purdue, recording 7.5 sacks in 12 games in his first season but just 4.5 sacks in 12 games in his final season. He may be best avoided in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar