NFL Draft 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 Start Time, Pick Order, TV Channels, Mock Draft for Day 1

Get all the live updates of the 2022 NFL Draft and track all the picks from our coverage of Round 1.
Updated: 28 April 2022 20:10 IST - Published: April, 28 2022 06:40 PM IST
It's time for our Mock Draft 2.0!

The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge task of filling the gap left behind by star wide-receiver Tyreek Hill, who joined the Miami Dolphins. It will be interesting to see if Andy Reid picks a young wide-out to bolster the attack for the upcoming season.


READ: 2022 NFL Draft Sportskeeda Mock 2.0: Kansas City to replace Tyreek Hill
NFL Draft 2022 First Round: Start Time and How To Watch?

Date: April 28, 2022

First Round Start Time: 8 PM EST

How to Watch: ESPN, ABC and NFL Network

Streaming Options: ESPN App, NFL App, Fubo TV

For more details, check our comprehensive Day 1 coverage details
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft! 

Keep track of all the first-round picks and get to know your favorite draft prospect on our feed. Stick around for more updates! 

