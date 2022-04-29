NFL Draft 2022: Complete list of Picks 1-32 from Round 1

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was full of intruige and excitement. It seemed like a trade was taking place every few minutes, as the initial draft board became obsolete rather quickly.

For those who did not see every pick, the first round played out like this from No. 1-32 overall.

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Jaguars Travon Walker Georgia DE 2 Lions Aidan Hutchinson Michigan DE 3 Texans Derek Stingley Jr. LSU CB 4 Jets Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati CB 5 Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon DE 6 Panthers Ikem Ekwonu NC State OT 7 Giants Evan Neal Alabama OT 8 Falcons Drake London USC WR 9 Seahawks Charles Cross Mississippi St OT 10 Jets Garrett Wilson Ohio State WR 11 Saints Chris Olave Ohio State WR 12 Lions Jameson Williams Alabama WR 13 Eagles Jordan Davis Georgia DT 14 Ravens Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame S 15 Texans Kenyon Green Texas A&M OG 16 Commanders Jahan Dotson Penn State WR 17 Chargers Zion Johnson Boston College OG 18 Titans Treylon Burks Arkansas WR 19 Saints Trevor Penning Northern Iowa OT 20 Steelers Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh QB 21 Chiefs Trent McDuffie Washington CB 22 Packers Quay Walker Georgia ILB 23 Bills Kaiir Elam Florida CB 24 Cowboys Tyler Smith Tulsa OT 25 Ravens Tyler Linderbaum Iowa C 26 Jets Jermaine Johnson II Florida State DE 27 Jaguars Devin Lloyd Utah ILB 28 Packers Devonte Wyatt Georgia DT 29 Patriots Cole Strange Chattanooga OG 30 Chiefs George Karlaftis Purdue DE 31 Bengals Daxton Hill Michigan S 32 Vikings Lewis Cine Georgia S

One thing that stands out right away is that Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback to go in the first round. He is also not moving, as the Pittsburgh Panthers product will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans have grown accustomed to tracking the top quarterbacks in any given year. Yet this year, defenders and receivers stole the show. In fact, five defenders flew off the board before an offensive player was taken.

The 2022 NFL Draft featured some blockbuster trades

The picks alone were not the top story from Thursday night. Fans were instead caught up in the nonstop trades taking place. Most were pick swaps that shook up the board in the first round.

Yet two in particular were noteworthy, as top receivers switched teams. The first saw Marquise Brown be traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals. But he was quickly overshadowed as the Tennessee Titans shipped A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both trades came out of nowhere and instantly shook up the league in a moment's notice. So many trades were happening at once that it was tough to take in either in real time.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles are giving AJ Brown a 4-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed, per source. Eagles are giving AJ Brown a 4-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed, per source.

The Titans moving on from Brown was a shock because he was one of several receivers to appear disgruntled with his current situation. However, the team never indicated he would be moved. However, it appears a deal was in place for some time as a $100 million extension with the Eagles was announced moments after he was traded.

Walker is the star of the night as he went No. 1 overall. The storylines then extend to all the receivers taken, as fans will look back on Thursday night and figure out which teams hit, and which teams blew it in terms of finding the next star pass-catcher.

Pickett is also in focus as the Steelers used a first-round pick on a quarterback for the first time since taking Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. His first task is beating out Mitch Trubisky, who was signed this offseason to be the new starter.

The NFL Draft drama continues Friday, especially at the quarterback position. Players like Malik Willis and Matt Corral stand out as two bargain picks now that Pickett was the only one off the board. Teams will also need to determine if the remaining receivers are worth a pick Friday, or if so many have gone that it is better to wait until Saturday.

