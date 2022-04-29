NFL Draft 2022: Complete list of Picks 1-32 from Round 1

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was full of intruige and excitement. It seemed like a trade was taking place every few minutes, as the initial draft board became obsolete rather quickly.
For those who did not see every pick, the first round played out like this from No. 1-32 overall.
One thing that stands out right away is that Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback to go in the first round. He is also not moving, as the Pittsburgh Panthers product will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fans have grown accustomed to tracking the top quarterbacks in any given year. Yet this year, defenders and receivers stole the show. In fact, five defenders flew off the board before an offensive player was taken.
The 2022 NFL Draft featured some blockbuster trades
The picks alone were not the top story from Thursday night. Fans were instead caught up in the nonstop trades taking place. Most were pick swaps that shook up the board in the first round.
Yet two in particular were noteworthy, as top receivers switched teams. The first saw Marquise Brown be traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals. But he was quickly overshadowed as the Tennessee Titans shipped A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both trades came out of nowhere and instantly shook up the league in a moment's notice. So many trades were happening at once that it was tough to take in either in real time.
The Titans moving on from Brown was a shock because he was one of several receivers to appear disgruntled with his current situation. However, the team never indicated he would be moved. However, it appears a deal was in place for some time as a $100 million extension with the Eagles was announced moments after he was traded.
Walker is the star of the night as he went No. 1 overall. The storylines then extend to all the receivers taken, as fans will look back on Thursday night and figure out which teams hit, and which teams blew it in terms of finding the next star pass-catcher.
Pickett is also in focus as the Steelers used a first-round pick on a quarterback for the first time since taking Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. His first task is beating out Mitch Trubisky, who was signed this offseason to be the new starter.
The NFL Draft drama continues Friday, especially at the quarterback position. Players like Malik Willis and Matt Corral stand out as two bargain picks now that Pickett was the only one off the board. Teams will also need to determine if the remaining receivers are worth a pick Friday, or if so many have gone that it is better to wait until Saturday.