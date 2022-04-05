5 potential draft busts from the 2022 NFL Draft 

All players selected in the NFL Draft come with a certain amount of risk. Just because a certain player is dominant at the college level doesn't always mean their skill set will translate to the professional game.

Some players are more of a gamble than others based on various different situations. Here are five prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft who have serious bust potential, especially considering their high projected value.

Potential busts from the 2022 NFL Draft class

#5 - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide

NFL Combine wide receiver Jameson Williams of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jameson Williams has all the physical tools NFL scouts look for in a wide receiver. He is 6'2 with plenty of speed, crisp route running and a history of making big plays in crucial spots.

The biggest issue for Williams is that he suffered a catastrophic knee injury during the 2021 College Football National Championship game. Knee injuries are difficult for any player to come back from, especially at a position like wide receiver, where speed and quickness are so important to success.

The other alarming thing that makes him a potential draft bust is his lack of experience. Prior to his massive 2021 season, Williams had combined for just 15 receptions in his entire college football career.

#4 - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

NFL UK @NFLUK



He ran a 4.78 40 yard dash



#NFLCombine | #NFLUK Just a reminder that Jordan Davis is a 6ft 6, 341lbs (154kgs) defensive lineman....He ran a 4.78 40 yard dash Just a reminder that Jordan Davis is a 6ft 6, 341lbs (154kgs) defensive lineman....He ran a 4.78 40 yard dash 😧#NFLCombine | #NFLUK https://t.co/goGsNrR8GS

Every year, there are players who put together jaw-dropping performances at the NFL Combine. These players end up being drafted too high compared to their college football production and ultimately become busts at the next level.

Jordan Davis is a candidate for this after running a 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds, but has only recorded seven sacks across four years and 41 games in his college career.

2022 NFL Draft prospects who have bust potential

#3 - QB Malik Willis, Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis.

While Malik Willis has the highest ceiling of the 2022 Draft's quarterback prospects, he also has one of the lowest floors. The main reason for his bust potential is how weak the competition was that he played against in college while a member of the Liberty Flames.

His lone opportunity to play against a ranked opponent went terribly for him, as he threw for less than 200 yards and recorded three interceptions against Ole Miss.

While he is extremely physically gifted as a quarterback and many of the desirable traits that scouts look for, it's fair to wonder how Willis will stack up against elite NFL competition.

#2 - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. is projected to be one of the biggest gambles taken in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He has the talent to be an elite cornerback, as he showed in his first-team All-American freshman season at LSU, but has been less productive over the last two years.

He hasn't recorded a single interception since the 2019 season. The lack of production can partially be credited to an ongoing foot injury, which is another serious concern for his future.

#1 - QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Kenny Pickett spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. While he was incredible during his entire final season, which almost resulted in a Heisman Trophy, he was relatively unimpressive in his first four seasons.

Michael Rimmer @AVL_Mike Kenny Pickett broke the record for most touchdown passes (42) in a single season in ACC history, previously set by Deshaun Watson (41) at Clemson in 2016. Kenny Pickett broke the record for most touchdown passes (42) in a single season in ACC history, previously set by Deshaun Watson (41) at Clemson in 2016. https://t.co/Rr7leEhdhn

Prior to exploding in year five, he had totaled just 39 touchdowns and an alarming 25 interceptions across his first four years. Time will tell whether he took a giant leap forward or if he was simply just a one-season wonder.

