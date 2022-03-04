5 schools with the most number of players at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is an annual event where college football prospects from across the country get the opportunity to showcase their skills prior to the NFL Draft. Representatives from each NFL team will attend the event while scouting the players and preparing their draft boards.

While just about every college football program across the country sends some of their players to the Combine, the top teams usually have the most players in attendance. Here are the five schools who sent the most players to the 2022 NFL combine.

College football teams with the most draft prospects at the 2022 NFL Combine

#1 - Georgia Bulldogs - 14 players

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean

The 2022 College Football National Champion Georgia Bulldogs have 14 draft prospects participating in the Combine, the most among all teams. Nakobe Dean is one of the players to really keep an eye on as he is one of the top linebackers in the entire country.

Nakobe Dean is one of my favorite players in this Draft. All leadership, heart, and hustle. Strong Jonathan Vilma/Thomas Davis vibes. https://t.co/jfqRe6k2nQ

#2 - Oklahoma Sooners - 11 players

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma has been a factory of solid NFL players over the years, especially quarterbacks in recent times. Kyler Murray is the most recent example of a Sooner quarterback finding success in the NFL. While they don't have a quarterback ready for the NFL Draft this season, they still have plenty of talent attending.

College football programs sending the most players to the 2022 NFL combine

#3 (tied) - Alabama Crimson Tide - 9 players

Alabama Evan Neal and Nick Saban

Alabama has been one of the top college football programs of all time. They have tons of former players currently in the NFL, and their 2022 class is loaded with talent once again. Offensive lineman Evan Neal is projected to be a top-five pick while Jameson Williams could be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#3 (tied) - LSU Tigers - 9 players

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU has produced a ton of NFL players, with their two best positions traditionally being cornerbacks and wide receivers. They have another top cornerback prospect at the 2022 NFL combine in Derek Stingley Jr. He could be the first one off the board in the draft.

Anthony Treash @PFF_Anthony yeaaaaah Derek Stingley Jr. should still be a top 5 pick yeaaaaah Derek Stingley Jr. should still be a top 5 pick https://t.co/4rIDUoeKBz

#3 (tied) - Texas A&M Aggies - 9 players

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M are tied for the third-most players at the NFL combine this year. One of the players to watch is Isaiah Spiller, one of the top running back prospects in the country. They also sent an impressive five players from their defensive front.

Edited by Piyush Bisht