Ranking the 5 early favorites for the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is one of the most important events of every offseason. It provides opportunities for teams to build towards their futures. The 2022 Draft is loaded with talent, especially at the top of the board. Here are the top five prospects who will be high draft picks this year.

Top players in the 2022 NFL Draft

#5 - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. is the best cornerback in the 2022 Draft. He is athletically gifted with solid ball skills. Cornerback is often a premium position on draft day, so he could potentially be a high selection. He could join a long line of successful LSU cornerbacks in the NFL, including Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson.

#4 - S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is a true jack-of-all-trades type of safety. He is a positive contributor in all aspects of defense. While safety is not necessarily a premium position on draft day, Hamilton is a special enough player who deserves a high selection. His skillset closely resembles Derwin James, one of the very best defensive backs in the NFL.

