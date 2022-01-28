×
Create
Notifications

Ranking the 5 early favorites for the 2022 NFL Draft

Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft
Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 28, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Listicle

The NFL Draft is one of the most important events of every offseason. It provides opportunities for teams to build towards their futures. The 2022 Draft is loaded with talent, especially at the top of the board. Here are the top five prospects who will be high draft picks this year.

Top players in the 2022 NFL Draft

#5 - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek. Stingley. Jr.CB1. https://t.co/S7OF6aGYwL

Derek Stingley Jr. is the best cornerback in the 2022 Draft. He is athletically gifted with solid ball skills. Cornerback is often a premium position on draft day, so he could potentially be a high selection. He could join a long line of successful LSU cornerbacks in the NFL, including Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson.

#4 - S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton shot out of a cannon https://t.co/dGXVYxy905

Kyle Hamilton is a true jack-of-all-trades type of safety. He is a positive contributor in all aspects of defense. While safety is not necessarily a premium position on draft day, Hamilton is a special enough player who deserves a high selection. His skillset closely resembles Derwin James, one of the very best defensive backs in the NFL.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Windy Goodloe
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी