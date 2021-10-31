Tyrann Mathieu claims Chiefs have the 'most toxic fan bases in all of sports'

Kansas City Chiefs fans and players like Tyrann Mathieu are experiencing something they haven't felt since the 2017 season. They're experiencing what it feels like to be just an average team in the middle of the pack in the NFL.

At 3-4, the Chiefs' record has disappointed themselves as well as their fanbase.

Chiefs fans have taken to social media to address their opinions on their team. Chiefs players Anthony Hitchens and Tyrann Mathieu made waves on Friday as they responded to one particular fan's social media post about their team's recent play.

Mathieu and Hitchens feel disrespected, and rightfully so, after the success they've had the last three seasons.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Anthony Hitchens and Tyrann Mathieu calling out #Chiefs fans 👀. Anthony Hitchens and Tyrann Mathieu calling out #Chiefs fans 👀. https://t.co/PH80A9YYzI

Tyrann Mathieu believes Chiefs fans are toxic.

The original Instagram post was by a Chiefs fan account. The fan account asked which of the three different moves by general manager Brett Veach was the worst.

Hitchens stumbled upon the post first and commented with the following:

"All we did was go to 3 AFC champions games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win.. In my first 3 years here so far!! Y'all fans will never be satisfied it's sad!!"

An hour later, Tyrann Mathieu replied to Hitchens and made waves with his comments on the Chiefs fanbase:

"Big facts. This might be one of the most toxic fanbases in all of sports."

There's something to be said about expecting too much from your team yearly in the NFL. During the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs have been a team that's had Super Bowl aspirations.

But this season, the defense has ranked near the bottom of every major category. The difference is the offense isn't able to make up for it.

Chiefs fans are notorious for being the loudest stadium in the NFL. In 2019, the stadium reached 142.2 decibels, which is louder than that of a rock concert.

Chiefs fans love to support their team on game day, but it appears some fans are losing their patience with the current Chiefs team.

Could Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs be heading for a split after this year?

Tyrann Mathieu didn't just take to Instagram to talk on social media. He also replied to a website addressing the fact that Mathieu is a free agent after this season.

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era @ArrowheadAddict I’ll always have a job… despite the hate & criticism I receive. Imma always be good! @ArrowheadAddict I’ll always have a job… despite the hate & criticism I receive. Imma always be good!

Mathieu will be 30 heading into next season, so he's likely to get one more big contract extension. Whether it's with the Chiefs or not is another question.

Depending on the Chiefs' results this year, they might want to take their defense in a new direction.

Since joining the Chiefs in 2019, Mathieu has been their most important player for his intangibles and athleticism. He's a leader in the locker room and the best player in the secondary.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

But time could be running out for Mathieu's time in the Chiefs' dynasty.

Edited by LeRon Haire