“I’ve got to be better” - Patrick Mahomes admits he needs to improve 

The Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled through the first seven weeks, tied for last in the AFC West holding a 3-4 record, with Patrick Mahomes struggling to find his form.

Mahomes has had a tough time being consistent this season. He has struggled to pass as efficiently as he has in years past and is currently tied for the league-worst mark of nine interceptions. It’s put him on pace to notch a career-worst 21 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes knows he's got to play better moving forward

Mahomes is also coming off one of his worst statistical outings, posting a career-low 6.0 QBR in last week’s 27-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. Ahead of Week 8 action against the New York Giants, he voiced the need to improve his play moving forward.

"You can just watch the tape and know that I need to play better in order to have success,'' Mahomes said via ESPN. "There were plays where guys were open. There were plays where we had matchups down the field that I didn't hit that I usually would give those guys opportunities to make plays.

"I've said something to them that I've got to be better. At the same time, they have that mindset that they're going to try to build me up. It's a thing where you're not going to play your best game every single game, and that's when you have to rely on your other guys to kind of step up and make plays for you."

Mahomes’ struggles haven’t entirely been on his shoulders as other factors have impacted his play. Kansas City have struggled to run the ball, ranking 14th behind averaging 114.4 yards per game. The injury to second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t helped as it’s put more pressure on Mahomes to lead the charge.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have had one of the worst defenses in the league, tied for fifth-worst, allowing 29.0 points per contest. Kansas City have given more than 20 points to each opponent outside of the 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team.

All those factors have placed significant pressure on Mahomes to lead the charge with his arm in a more pressing manner. It’s pushed him to make more high-risk plays to move the offense down the field.

He’s still producing at an elite level, ranking fifth with 2,093 passing yards, third with 18 touchdown passes, and fifth with a 64.0 quarterback rating. Until the Chiefs figure out their other issues, Mahomes will find himself in the spot of having to do more to keep the team afloat.

