"Start Chad Henne!" - Chiefs fan creates online petition demanding Patrick Mahomes be benched

This season has seen Patrick Mahomes try to do too much to compensate for his Chiefs defense, who simply cannot stop opposing teams. Apparently, the fans have had enough of it as well.

It has gotten to the point where a fan has created an online petition to bench the former NFL MVP.

Chiefs fan makes petition to bench Mahomes

Ian Haywood has gone to the extreme of making a petition to bench Patrick Mahomes (yes, you read that right) and replace him with Chad Henne. The goal of Haywood's petition is to have 100 signatures and remarkably has 13 already.

Here is Haywood's reasoning for his petition via Heavy.com:

"Through their first 7 games of this season, Mahomes has 2,093 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns which isn’t bad. However, his nine interceptions reveal him to be an average quarterback."

"How can you justify paying an average quarterback $500 million?"

"Not only is he stealing money from the Kansas City Chiefs organization, or stealing playing time from the greatest quarterback in the league, Chad Henne, but he is also stealing the dignity from the good people of Kansas City."

Make of that what you will, but it is clear that Haywood has had enough of Mahomes' average quarterback play this year. He wants a change immediately.

Will he get it? It is highly unlikely that Andy Reid will bench the NFL's most exciting quarterback. Moreover, at 3-4, the Chiefs need Mahomes under center to make a run for the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are used to winning football games, getting to the playoffs and doing it all in style. But in the 2021 season, Mahomes and the Chiefs look out of sorts.

Having gone 12-4 (2019) and (14-2) in the last two seasons, the Chiefs are reeling after seven weeks of the season. They are sitting at a concerning 3-4 after their blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Against the Titans, Mahomes and the Chiefs were a shell of their usual selves, only mustering a paltry three points. Mahomes didn't have his best game, completing just 20 of his 35 passes and averaging only 206 yards and an interception.

After suffering a hit to the head, Mahomes was taken out of the game and Chad Henne came in to finish the contest.

Having seen their fair share of success over the last three seasons, Chiefs fans are understandably frustrated at what they are seeing.

They are used to seeing Mahomes and his offense light up opposing defenses with touchdowns, accumulating ridiculous amounts of passing yards and, more importantly, winning games.

One thing is for certain, should the losses keep piling up, that petition could be getting really close to the 100 signatures needed for Haywood.

Edited by Aditya Singh