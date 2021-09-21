Snoop Dogg and LA Chargers safety Derwin James dish out over 600 vegan burgers in LA

The 2021 NFL season is in full swing, but that isn't stopping stars like the LA Chargers' Derwin James from giving back to the community between games and practices.

Over the past weekend, Derwin James teamed up with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. To celebrate the return of the NFL, they gave away free meals to the Los Angeles community. Snoop Dogg's bright gold-wrapped pop-up food truck is going to be spending the next six weeks traveling around the greater Los Angeles area as part of its tailgate campaign sponsored by Beyond Meats.

Derwin James and Snoop Dogg designed their own trucks and menu

Derwin James brought along his own food truck to the event and served up the Derwin James Spicy BBQ Double Smashburger: two Beyond burgers with vegan cheese and a BBQ spread with a kick. Snoop Dogg's truck had the Snoop Dogg Beyond Tailgate Dogg: a very fitting menu item with a Beyond sausage, Beyond chili sauce, vegan cheese, and crispy onion straws.

Both James and Snoop designed their own trucks and worked with culinary experts in creating their items.

Snoop Dogg, an ardent football fan, roots for the Pittsburgh Steelers and participates in celebrity flag football games. The rapper also founded the non-profit Snoop Youth Football League in 2005, which provides inner-city kids with a chance at youth football.

His Beyond Meat food truck will be visiting some of the youth league's games as well as surprising people at a random high school game each week, serving up more free meals.

This past weekend saw more than 600 meals served from the food trucks, with thousands more to served over the next month.

Like Snoop Dogg, Derwin James is a partner with Beyond Meats. The company has quite the list of celebrity partners and investors: Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Paul, Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Common.

