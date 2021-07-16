Madden 22 player rating: 5 highest-rated Los Angeles Chargers players

The LA Chargers had the eighth-best team rating in Madden 21 and will likely retain their spot, if not rise, in Madden 22 with the talent they have on the roster. Quarterback Justin Herbert has the look of a future MVP, while dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler is a dynamic playmaker capable of winning games on his own.

Joey Bosa and Derwin James Jr. are two stellar players that the Chargers have built their defense around. Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen were the highest-rated Chargers players in Madden 21 with a top rating of 93.

Have you seen the Chargers home field advantage for Madden 22? pic.twitter.com/oitfFcGX2U — Thomas (@Raider_RT345) July 8, 2021

Can the LA Chargers rival the Kansas City Chiefs in Madden 22 with their rising stars?

The Chiefs will have the best overall rating in Madden 22 out of the AFC West teams. But the Chargers are building a roster that could compete with them down the line. For now, they should settle in as the second-best team in the division.

Here are the five players with the highest Madden 22 player ratings to help them make their case.

#1 - Joey Bosa, DE

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 91

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 93

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 95

Joey Bosa is just coming into his prime⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JivD8h5aDZ — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) July 14, 2021

Joey Bosa needs to remain healthy throughout the season for the Chargers to have a chance of winning the AFC West. PFF ranks him as their third-best edge rusher even though he played just 12 games in 2020.

Last season, Bosa recorded 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles and 27 QB hits. If he can play all 17 regular-season games in 2021 and record double-digit sacks, he could join the 99 Club in Madden 22.

#2 - Keenan Allen, WR

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 91

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 93

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 94

Where Chargers' Keenan Allen ranks among ESPN's top wide receivershttps://t.co/vkadFPyqz5 — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) July 15, 2021

Keenan Allen saw fewer deep routes and targets in 2020, but it was more to cater to rookie Justin Herbert. With his feet wet, Herbert can open up the field more and use Allen as a deep threat.

PFF ranks Allen as the #16 wide receiver in the league. Last season, he caught 100 passes for 992 yards and eight TDs in 14 games. If Allen manages 100 catches this year, he should have well over 1,200 yards.

#3 - Derwin James Jr., S

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 89

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 89

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 90

Derwin James lands just inside Top-10 safeties list by execs, players https://t.co/CEB6HLPpLP pic.twitter.com/PxYsrwjGFO — Bolts From The Blue (@BFTB_Chargers) July 12, 2021

Derwin James would have had a much higher PFF ranking and Madden 22 player rating if he hadn't played just five games last season. But the safety has great potential and could cement his status as one of the best safeties in the league with a tremendous season in 2021.

#4 - Austin Ekeler, RB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 85

Madeen 21 Super Bowl Rating - 86

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 88

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Austin Ekeler hasn't gotten the respect he deserves over the last two seasons. Everyone thought he couldn't hold up as the lead guy once Melvin Gordon left.

Instead, he's had the highest PFF receiving grade among running backs over the last two seasons, even better than Christian McCaffery and Alvin Kamara. Last year, he had 116 carries for 530 yards and one touchdown and caught 54 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

#5 - Chris Harris Jr., CB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 87

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 87

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 88

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Veteran Chris Harris is the only player on this list over the age of 30. In his first year with the Chargers, the 32-year-old played nine games and racked up 37 tackles, one INT and half a sack.

Harris can still produce on the field as a starter, but likely won't see a rating higher than 88 in Madden 22.

