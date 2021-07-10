Will Madden 22 be on game pass?

Madden 22 is set to be released later next month, and NFL fans are already doing their research to find all the new features. The latest question surrounding Madden 22 is whether the game will be available on Xbox game pass.

EA Sports has their own version of Xbox game pass, but rumor has it that the two are working together. EA Play offers ten hours of free Madden play for its members. Many fans will argue that EA has their EA Play that they wouldn't provide Madden on Xbox game pass.

According to rumors, Xbox and EA have been working together. There are many EA games on the Xbox game pass, which makes it believable that Madden 22 could be on its way as well.

Here's some notable Home Field Advantage M-Factors for each team in #Madden22 👀



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Bf6CbuqApV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 3, 2021

Gamerant's Oliver Vandervoort believes that having Madden 22 release on an Xbox game pass could help recover the lost fan base.

"There is one other reason why Microsoft might push for Madden to be on Game Pass, but also why Electronic Arts would listen to overtures. The release of Madden NFL 21 was met with quite a bit of vitriol. There's at least some chance that, if Madden NFL 22 gets released on Game Pass, it might blunt a bit of the criticism."

"Being willing to offer a game with the profile of something like this ona subscription service where people don't have to pay anything extra in order to play it can go along way towards helping mend fences when it comes to the fan base."

Vandervoort makes a great argument. Having Madden 22 released on Game Pass could help bring back some of the fan bases that EA has lost. Either way, Madden 22 will be purchased by diehard Madden fans. The chances of being released on the Game Pass are high, but EA Sports has bigger fish to fry when it comes to the game itself.

Why releasing Madden 22 on Xbox Game Pass is the least of EA worries

Madden 22

Adding Madden 22 to the Xbox game pass may help recover some fans. There's one game mode in Madden 22 that could bring back a lot of fans, if fixed. It is the franchise mode.

EA Sports has learned how vital franchise mode is to fans. If Madden 22 shows massive improvements to the franchise mode, EA will see an enormous increase in fans and sales.

Offering Madden 22 on the Game Pass is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what EA Sports needs to do with Madden 22.

Edited by Diptanil Roy