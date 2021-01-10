Who is the tallest quarterback in the NFL?

Justin Herbert has used all 6'6" frame to his advantage in his rookie season and is the tallest quarterback the NFL. Los Angeles Chargers would select quarterback Justin Herbert with their number six pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert played his college football at the University of Oregon. Justin Herbert stands 6'6" and weighs in at 236lbs and has a rocket for an arm.

Justin Herbert has the potential to be the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He owns another award and that is the tallest quarterback in the NFL. Herbert is tied with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Before Herbert and Joe Flacco, Brock Osweiler was the tallest quarterback in the NFL standing 6'7". Lets take a look at how Justin Herbert has used his size to put together a successful rookie season in the NFL.

Justin Herbert's 2020 NFL Rookie Season

Los Angeles Chargers are looking like geniuses by selecting Justin Herbert with their number six pick in last years draft. In his rookie season, Justin Herbert has passed for one or more touchdowns in every game but one. Herbert ranked in the top ten in total passing yards with 4,336 yards.

He would also rank in the top ten in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns with 31. Herbert recorded his best game in passing yards against the New York Jets. Herbert would pass for 366 passing yards against the Jets defense.

Most pass yards under pressure:

1. Justin Herbert - 1,345

2. Patrick Mahomes - 1,226

3. Russell Wilson - 1,211

4. Josh Allen - 1,205 pic.twitter.com/Kt1FOG3B28 — PFF (@PFF) January 3, 2021

Justin Herbert would have his best game in touchdown passes against the New Orleans Saints. The rookie quarterback would pass for four touchdowns against a talented Saints defense. Los Angeles Chargers are just a few pieces away from being a contender in the AFC West.

Some may say if they had Derwin James on the defensive side of the football, the Chargers could have made a run at the playoffs. Herbert ended his rookie season on a four game winning streak. He also ended the last four games without turning the football over.

We asked and you voted... Your 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year is @Chargers QB Justin Herbert!



(Sponsored by @Verizon) pic.twitter.com/Nin78Sa6pA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2021

The talented quarterback ended the 2020 NFL Season completing 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. He would add 234 rushing yards on 55 rushing attempts and five rushing touchdowns. Justin Herbert had one competitor for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. That is Justin Jefferson but with the numbers Herbert put up at quarterback, there was only going to be one winner.