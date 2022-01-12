3 Alabama players who could potentially be drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 28th. NFL teams have already started to prepare their draft boards, especially the teams that didn't make the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The NFL Draft is one of the most important events of every offseason, as teams use it to build for their future. It's important to select the right players, especially in the first round.

Alabama is one of the best college football programs in the country. With head coach Nick Saban leading the way, they always seem to compete for the National Championship every year. They almost always bring in some of the top high school recruits around the country and groom their players to improve every year. They are a powerhouse in college football.

With top recruiting and annual success, it's no surprise that Alabama sends so many players to the NFL Draft every year. This year will be no different. They will have their players selected throughout the entire draft, including some of the top picks. Here are three Alabama players who could be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

3 potential first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft from Alabama

#1 - Evan Neal

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal

Evan Neal is the highest rated prospect from Alabama, who is entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He is also one of the best offensive linemen in the country. He will almost definitely be a first-round pick and will likely be selected among the top ten picks overall. Neal could also be the first offensive lineman selected. He can play both right and left tackle while measuring in at a massive 6'6 tall and 360 pounds.

#2 - Jameson Williams

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams has a chance to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. While he is a bit undersized at 6'2 tall and just 189 pounds, he makes up for it with blazing speed. He is a big playmaker and home run threat who would be a weapon in just about any offense in the NFL. He averaged more than 20 yards per reception in his final college football season.

#3 - Jordan Battle

Alabama defensive safety Jordan Battle

Jordan Battle is one of the highest rated safeties in college football. He has a big frame for a defensive back measuring 6'1 tall and 210 pounds, but excellent athleticism to go with it. His combination of speed and size makes him useful in the defensive box but also in coverage. He intercepted three passes in the 2021 season and returned two of them for touchdowns. He could be the first safety selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

