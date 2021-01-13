What team did Nick Saban coach in the NFL?

NIck Saban was the head coach of Miami Dolphins in the NFL. Saban won his record 7th national collegiate title when his Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State University on Monday night championship game. He is one of the most successful coaches in the NCAA Football history.

He has built one of the most successful programs at Alabama university. Year after year Nick Saban has been consistently creating a successful team that have matched the talent level for national championship. He won his first national college championship with LSU back in 2003, which made him the hot coaching property in the NFL. He had spent many years in Pro Football as coordinator and assistant coach.

Nick Saban came from the coaching tree of the great NFL coach, Bill Belichick who himself has won 6 super bowl titles with New England Patriots. Bill and Nick were together back in Cleveland when then head coach Bill Belichick created a historic defense with the Browns. Nick saban was the defensive coordinator for the team and was a major part of the team that had the league’s best defense during their tenure.

His head coaching journey started with the Michigan State Spartans in 1995 and immediately had a win record in his first season. By the time he left them he had built a program which was a winning program. Nick Saban then moved to Louisiana State University in 2000 and started his quest to build a winning football program there. It only took him 3 years to lead them to a national title, his first title as the head coach.

Nick Saban coached NFL team Miami Dolphins in 2005

At the end of 2004 he was contemplating a move back into Pro Football and into the NFL as a head coach. Nick Saban finally made the move to the NFL in 2005 when Miami Dolphins put their trust in him to lead the franchise to a winning season and potentially a super bowl.

By this time Nick Saban had proven that he can be an effective head coach if give a chance. However, Pro football is vastly different than college football. The players have millions of dollars in salary and are not as discipled at times as the college kids who are trying to get to the NFL.

After leading Dolphins to a winning season in his first year as the head coach, Nick saban quickly struggled to replicate the success that he had with Louisiana State university.

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

After going for 6-10 in his second season as the Head coach In the NFL he was let go by Dolphins as he had lost the locker room. Nick Saban quickly returned to his roots and went back to coaching College football. He was hired by Alabama University in 2007 and has led them to 6 national titles since joining them. He won his latest one last night and that is no small feat to achieve.