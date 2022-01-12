3 Georgia Bulldogs players who could potentially be drafted in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Georgia Bulldogs football program had a historic season in 2021, which wrapped up with their first national championship since 1980. The No. 3 Bulldogs defeated No. 1 Alabama with a former walk-on as their quarterback in Stetson Bennett. Not only did Georgia win their first championship in 41 years, but they set a school record with 14 wins this season. They cemented themselves as legitimate contenders in the NCAA and have a roster to back that up.

However, they could end up losing around 25 players heading into next season. Some players could decide to take their extra year of eligibility from COVID-19, but those who are projected as first-round selections will likely leave Athens.

Georgia's defense could lose key players in 2022 NFL Draft

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean had 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions with Georgia in 2021. Dean was also named first-team All-SEC and All-American.

Compared to most of the other linebackers in the 2022 draft class, Dean possesses the best speed. He's fundamentally sound in all aspects and will help any team against the run.

Even though he's smaller, Dean held up well in the tough SEC division, but the NFL is even tougher and it could hurt his draft stock. We will still see Nakobe Dean drafted in the first round, though. A team like the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys could pick him up as a steal in the bottom half of the first round.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis was a behemoth on Georgia's defensive line, and it was hard to miss him. He weighs in at 340 pounds on a 6'6'' frame and somehow finds a way to play even bigger than he is. He has great speed at his size and can fill gaps while also having pass-rushing capabilities.

Similar to Dean, the Bulldogs could have a second defensive player taken in the second half of the first round. The Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals make the most sense at this time, with players like Brandon Williams and Corey Peters likely to leave a hole in their defensive lines.

Defensive lineman Travon Walker

It might be a reach to see three or more Bulldogs drafted in the first round, but it's not impossible.

Travon Walker could be the third Bulldog drafted in the first round, and the second defensive lineman.

He has dropped down to 275 this season and is a versatile player who can play on the edge and interior. While he slimmed down to become more agile off the edge, Walker still has the frame to gain back the weight.

He has some flaws that could hurt his draft value, but a team could cash in on his ability to play all over the defensive line and take him late in the first round.

