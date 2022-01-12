Stetson Bennett had a cryptic response regarding his future as Bulldogs QB

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to a national title on Monday night, their first since 1980. The Georgie Bulldogs managed to get the better of their SEC rivals Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18.

On Monday morning, Bennett made the rounds in terms of media availability, talking about his team's win and everything it took to get the Bulldogs to the big game. His first of the morning was on ABC's "Good Morning America."

In the interview, Bennet was asked about his future and what next could potentially hold for him. Bennett was asked by NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of GMA, Michael Strahan, the question and the quarterback responded in a rather cryptic fashion, alluding to the fact that perhaps he won't be returning with the Bulldogs next season.

“I’m here to play football for the University of Georgia. Once that’s over, whatever my interest will be — which is hard, when you’re playing college football, because you don’t get internships, you don’t get all that stuff, you don’t get the time off that other students get."

"But once that is over with — I’m majoring in economics, I’d like to go to law school. But for the next year? I’m gonna play football. I’ve got a decent amount of years. Hopefully, I live until at least 80. So, we’ll say 60 years to not play football. I’m going to play football this year — we’ll see where. We will see if I can trust the decisions made by the staff, and we will see where I’m going to play.” - Bennett on GMA

Will Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV play football in 2022?

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett's response to what the next year of his life left a lot of people scratching their heads. Many expected Bennett to say that he would declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, something that he is eligible to do as a redshirt senior. Or perhaps use the extra year of eligibility available to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in a roundabout way, Bennett said he is looking forward to law school after he is done playing, perhaps insinuating that he won't give the NFL a try. He did say that he would be playing football this year, but didn't commit to Georgia. He said if he could trust the decision-making then he would stay. That decision-making could be in regards to the coaching vacanices around the world of football and which coaches will be leaving and which will be arriving and whether that will work for his game.

For a former walk-on quarterback who left Georgia to go to junior college and then returned to win a national championship, no matter what direction he decides to go next, would probably the best for him.

