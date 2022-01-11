Football fans react as Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama to claim first national title in over 30 years 

After 41 years without a national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs drought is finally over. The Bulldogs defeated their biggest rival of the Kirby Smart era, the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, winning 33-18.
Smart defeated his mentor, Nick Saban, on the back of a stifling display from the Bulldogs' defense, who made life miserable for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Georgia seemingly got just enough out of its own quarterback, Stetson Bennett, on offense, who threw for two touchdowns with no interceptions.
University of Georgia fans exploded into happiness, and the emotion was palpable. Alabama won seven straight against Georgia, making fan reactions that much sweeter.
Football fans react to Georgia Bulldogs winning national championship over Alabama
The first reaction came from The Athletic's Chris Vannini. He joked that Georgia overcoming their demons gives hope to other programs that have recruited a mass amount of talent.
Author Clay Travis notes that Georgia's curse of not winning national titles is over. The Georgia Bulldogs aren't the only team to have snapped long droughts recently.
The Atlanta Braves' World Series win in 2021 was their first championship since 1995. Perhaps the Atlanta Falcons could be the next to join their fellow Georgia teams in glory next season?
A fan who attended the championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium posted a video of the crowd's reaction. The decibel level in Indianapolis went through the roof as Bulldogs fans celebrated.
Robert Griffin III was at the game alongside Andrew Luck. Griffin tweeted about how good it is for the sport that Georgia overcame the powerhouse that is Alabama.
He also shouted out Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, a walk-on who almost transferred multiple times.
Atlanta Braves baseball player Joc Pederson congratulated fans who have waited a long time for this moment. Pederson is correct in his assertion that the Georgia faithful deserve this moment after being patient for four decades.
If the excitement at Lucas Oil Stadium doesn't demonstrate how excited fans are, a classic street mob should do it. Fans stormed the streets of Georgia to commemorate their title win with one another.
While some took to the streets in groups, others went on a solo victory march through their own neighborhoods carrying a Georgia flag.
The only person happier than the fans was head coach Kirby Smart. Smart's athleticism after Kelee Ringo locked up their victory with a pick-six was off the charts. His vertical jump could give Ja Morant a run for his money.
To grasp just how excited Bulldogs fans were, Georgia Radio's play-by-play call of the "game-icing play" was shared by Pro Football Focus College Football on Twitter. The excitement in the host's voice is contagious, with his bias on full display.
Finally, it's not a championship victory without someone trying to storm the field. The Georgia Bulldogs' victory was no different, and the crowd applauded the errant spectator's efforts.
Congratulations to the Bulldogs for their hard-fought victory. They'll look to defend their championship next season. For now, the party continues raging in the state of Georgia.