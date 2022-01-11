Football fans react as Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama to claim first national title in over 30 years 

After 41 years without a national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs drought is finally over. The Bulldogs defeated their biggest rival of the Kirby Smart era, the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, winning 33-18.

Smart defeated his mentor, Nick Saban, on the back of a stifling display from the Bulldogs' defense, who made life miserable for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Georgia seemingly got just enough out of its own quarterback, Stetson Bennett, on offense, who threw for two touchdowns with no interceptions.

University of Georgia fans exploded into happiness, and the emotion was palpable. Alabama won seven straight against Georgia, making fan reactions that much sweeter.

Football fans react to Georgia Bulldogs winning national championship over Alabama

The first reaction came from The Athletic's Chris Vannini. He joked that Georgia overcoming their demons gives hope to other programs that have recruited a mass amount of talent.

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini Georgia taking down big bad Bama gives hope to all the other teams that have 19 five-star players on their rosters. Georgia taking down big bad Bama gives hope to all the other teams that have 19 five-star players on their rosters.

Author Clay Travis notes that Georgia's curse of not winning national titles is over. The Georgia Bulldogs aren't the only team to have snapped long droughts recently.

The Atlanta Braves' World Series win in 2021 was their first championship since 1995. Perhaps the Atlanta Falcons could be the next to join their fellow Georgia teams in glory next season?

Clay Travis @ClayTravis The state of Georgia’s sports curse goes up in flames. The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs both win titles in the same season. Wild. The state of Georgia’s sports curse goes up in flames. The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs both win titles in the same season. Wild.

A fan who attended the championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium posted a video of the crowd's reaction. The decibel level in Indianapolis went through the roof as Bulldogs fans celebrated.

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak This is what a Georgia national championship feels like … This is what a Georgia national championship feels like … https://t.co/YD3oy63wgl

Robert Griffin III was at the game alongside Andrew Luck. Griffin tweeted about how good it is for the sport that Georgia overcame the powerhouse that is Alabama.

He also shouted out Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, a walk-on who almost transferred multiple times.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII College Football needed Georgia to win.

There is a new powerhouse on top of the hill and they were lead to victory by Stetson Bennett, a former Walk On nicknamed the Mailman. He helped deliver a National Championship to Athens for the first time since 1980. Wow what a ride!!!! College Football needed Georgia to win.There is a new powerhouse on top of the hill and they were lead to victory by Stetson Bennett, a former Walk On nicknamed the Mailman. He helped deliver a National Championship to Athens for the first time since 1980. Wow what a ride!!!!

Atlanta Braves baseball player Joc Pederson congratulated fans who have waited a long time for this moment. Pederson is correct in his assertion that the Georgia faithful deserve this moment after being patient for four decades.

If the excitement at Lucas Oil Stadium doesn't demonstrate how excited fans are, a classic street mob should do it. Fans stormed the streets of Georgia to commemorate their title win with one another.

ABC News @ABC DANCING IN THE STREET: Bulldogs fans celebrate in the streets of Athens, Georgia, in the early hours after their team won the national college football championship for the first time since 1980. abcn.ws/2Mp6pHp DANCING IN THE STREET: Bulldogs fans celebrate in the streets of Athens, Georgia, in the early hours after their team won the national college football championship for the first time since 1980. abcn.ws/2Mp6pHp https://t.co/rJIJGD8Pkr

While some took to the streets in groups, others went on a solo victory march through their own neighborhoods carrying a Georgia flag.

The only person happier than the fans was head coach Kirby Smart. Smart's athleticism after Kelee Ringo locked up their victory with a pick-six was off the charts. His vertical jump could give Ja Morant a run for his money.

To grasp just how excited Bulldogs fans were, Georgia Radio's play-by-play call of the "game-icing play" was shared by Pro Football Focus College Football on Twitter. The excitement in the host's voice is contagious, with his bias on full display.

PFF College Football @PFF_College Georgia radio calling the game-icing play



Georgia radio calling the game-icing play https://t.co/JTYBO9k2Nh

Finally, it's not a championship victory without someone trying to storm the field. The Georgia Bulldogs' victory was no different, and the crowd applauded the errant spectator's efforts.

Patrick Greenfield @PCGreenfield This Georgia fan got a huge round of applause after getting arrested for rushing the field This Georgia fan got a huge round of applause after getting arrested for rushing the field https://t.co/yw1ymLYP4G

Congratulations to the Bulldogs for their hard-fought victory. They'll look to defend their championship next season. For now, the party continues raging in the state of Georgia.

