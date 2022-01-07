2022 College Football Playoff national championship to go ahead without any COVID restrictions despite surge in cases

The 2022 College Football National Championship game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It's a rematch of the SEC title game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs having two of the biggest fan bases in college football, there is sure to be quite the presence in Indianapolis this weekend heading into the championship game on Monday.

With the surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the holidays and the trend continuing upward, many wondered if there would be extra precautions taken heading into the College Football National Championship game considering the size of the event.

It was announced later this week that there won't be any changes to the game plan and safety precautions for the College Football National Championship game. Fans won't be required to wear masks at Lucas Oil Stadium but will be encouraged to wear them to protect themselves and others.

The city of Indianapolis is expected to see pre-COVID-19 like crowds in the downtown area, and are hoping that this helps bring the buzz back to the city.

2022 College Football National Championship

University of Georgia Bulldogs v University of Alabama Crimson Tide

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: Monday, January 10, 2022, 8:00PM EST

It's been dubbed the rematch" or the "SEC showdown" but on Monday night, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will once again face each other in the 2022 College Football National Championship game.

The first meeting this season between the two teams was the SEC Championship game on December 4th. Alabama came away with a big win over their SEC counterparts, beating them 41-24.

However, the Georgia Bulldogs have bounced back since then, punching their ticket to the rematch by beating the University of Michigan Wolverines. As for Alabama, they clipped an undefeated University Cincinnati Bearcats team for a chance to defend their national title from last season.

If for some reason there were to be a COVID-19 issue heading into the College Football National Championship game on Monday evening, then according to the NCAA revamped rules heading into this season, it could be rescheduled.

However, it can only be rescheduled if there aren't enough players to field a team and the game must be played no later than Friday, January 14, 2022 and then a forfeit may be issued to the team that has the ongoing outbreak.

Edited by David Nyland