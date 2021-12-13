Is Bryce Young the top NFL draft pick for 2022?

University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the Heisman Trophy award winner this past Saturday. His performance this season for the Crimson Tide set him apart from the rest and made him a member of the Heisman fraternity and the first Alabama quarterback to win. He is the second consecutive player out of the University of Alabama to win the Heisman. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the award in 2020 before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2021 college football season was Bryce Young's first season as a starter. As a sophomore, he was a backup to now New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones as the Crimson Tide won another national championship.

Now known as a Heisman Trophy award winner, what does Bryce Young's future look like at the next level, and when will the quarterback be draft eligible?

Is Alabama QB Bryce Young eligible for the 2022 NFL draft?

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRYCE YOUNG WINS THE HEISMAN TROPHY 🏆



He is the first Alabama QB to win college football's most prestigious award 👏 BRYCE YOUNG WINS THE HEISMAN TROPHY 🏆He is the first Alabama QB to win college football's most prestigious award 👏 https://t.co/sdEQCrr0J6

The 2022 NFL draft class doesn't look to be heavy in quarterback talent. With many NFL teams in need of a quarterback, it's going to be tricky to find a replacement or an "up-and-comer" for a franchise.

Alabama quarterback and recent Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young would be an obvious first overall draft pick, but, unfortunately for NFL teams, Young won't be eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In order to be draft eligible, a college football player has to be out of high school for three years. Bryce Young graduated from high school in 2020 and was a true sophomore this season, so he won't be eligible until after the 2022 college football season, if he chooses to forego his senior season.

Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid Some stuff you just can’t coach. Reviewing the tape from the SEC Championship Game, the poise and throw from Bryce Young are top tier. Some stuff you just can’t coach. Reviewing the tape from the SEC Championship Game, the poise and throw from Bryce Young are top tier. https://t.co/Wb4k9ghGVP

But with Bryce Young's performance this season, if eligible, there is no doubt that NFL teams will be eager to draft him.

Bryce Young threw for 4,322 passing yards and 43 touchdowns this season with just four interceptions. An impressive stat sheet for a first-year starter at any level and one that will have scouts watching.

If Bryce Young stays on course and has another impressive season for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, he will almost be a lock to be a top draft pick next year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bryce Young and his Alabama Crimson Tide football team will now head to the College Football Playoffs and will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the semi-finals. Just one step away from another national championship title.

Edited by Windy Goodloe