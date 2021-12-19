NFL fans react to Indianapolis Colts' pulling shocking upset over New England Patriots  

The Indianapolis Colts came out swinging and never looked back in Saturday night's win over the New England Patriots. The Colts halted the Patriots' winning streak and have nearly secured themselves a playoff berth.

The Indianapolis Colts shutout the Patriots in the first half. Despite an attempt to make a comeback late in the fourth quarter, Indianapolis' defense and running back Jonathan Taylor led the team to the win.

The Colts leaned on the running game with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, leading quarterback Carson Wentz to go just 5 for 12 for 57 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was thrown at the worst possible time, to give the New England Patriots more momentum.

NFL fans were all watching the solo game on Saturday night and took to social media to express the excitement and shock they had over what had transpired at Lucas Oil Stadium.

NFL fans react to Colts impressive win over Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the hottest teams this season and have fallen short in their six losses. If there was ever a time for the Colts to show their dominance and ability to beat good teams, now is the time.

Now just one game behind in the AFC South, the Colts currently own the first Wild Card spot with their eyes set on a division title.

Former Indianapolis Colts players took to Twitter to display their excitement. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who also hosts a very popular daily podcast, live tweeted the entire game.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Colts might be the hottest team in all of professional sports right now..



Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis also tweeted and attended the game live in person.

Jonathan Taylor's overall performance on the night, but especially the 67-yard run to seal the Indianapolis Colts' win, set Twitter off.

Rich Eisen @richeisen



MVP-type play by Jonathan Taylor had enough of the drama.MVP-type play by @JayT23 Jonathan Taylor had enough of the drama. MVP-type play by @JayT23

Even college and NFL analysts couldn't believe the clinic that running back Jonathan Taylor was putting on Saturday night.

Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit

JT is a BEAST! The most humble @nfl superstar just iced this one for the @Colts JT is a BEAST! @JayT23 The most humble @nfl superstar just iced this one for the @Colts JT is a BEAST! @JayT23

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Jonathan Taylor gathered himself, looked around, appeared to slow down - and still outran everyone. Special player having a special season. Jonathan Taylor gathered himself, looked around, appeared to slow down - and still outran everyone. Special player having a special season.

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line and the running game powered by Jonathan Taylor have put themselves in a league of their own. Could the running back be the obvious candidate for the NFL's "Most Valuable Player?"

Some are saying yes, which also speaks quite the conversation on Twitter about whether Taylor would garner enough votes.

Damien Cox @DamoSpin Think we need to start getting used to the idea Jonathan Taylor is the best football player on the planet right now. Think we need to start getting used to the idea Jonathan Taylor is the best football player on the planet right now.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colts’ LB Darius Leonard, asked his team’s 27-17 win over the Patriots, if Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor is the MVP: “Of course. There is absolutely no question. What he is doing now in this NFL, there’s absolutely no question that he is the MVP.” Colts’ LB Darius Leonard, asked his team’s 27-17 win over the Patriots, if Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor is the MVP: “Of course. There is absolutely no question. What he is doing now in this NFL, there’s absolutely no question that he is the MVP.”

The Indianapolis Colts can now relax on this football Sunday and prepare for next Saturday night's Christmas matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

