Adam Schefter believes 2022 NFL Draft Class will be unlike any other in past decade

Adam Schefter is a highly-respected hustler for ESPN, the go-to guy when it comes to everything NFL. That is why everyone was all ears when Schefter spoke about the 2022 NFL Draft class during Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN today.

He said that for the first time in almost a decade, the NFL draft next year might not have any quarterbacks in the top-ten picks. He said in this regard about the 2022 NFL draft:

"This could be a draft, people around the league believe, (may) not have a quarterback picked in the top-ten picks for the first time since 2013."

How could the 2022 NFL draft look like?

The 2022 NFL Draft could have a defensive player picked at number one in Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is seen as potentially the second-best prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton are also viewed as potential top-ten selections.

However, it is difficult to believe that we could see zero quarterbacks in the top ten picks of the NFL Draft for the first time in nearly a decade. Here is the current list of teams projected to pick in the top ten in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Detroit Lions Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets New York Jets - via Seattle New York Giants - via Chicago New York Giants Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are likely out of the hunt for a top-tier quarterback right now. The Carolina Panthers are a mess, and it is unclear what the future holds for Cam Newton and Sam Darnold.

Meanwhile, Matt Ryan is on his last leg in Atlanta, and could be seeking an heir. The New York Giants have Daniel Jones, but he's not a franchise quarterback. Zach Wilson will likely get another season or two to prove himself with the New York Jets, and will either trade down or build around him with their two top-ten picks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have last year's #1 pick, Trevor Lawrence. The Houston Texans are likely going to make a trade in the offseason, and the Detroit Lions could go for a quarterback, but there isn't one worth the number one overall pick.

Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux?

pff.com/news/draft-pff… Who should be the No. 1 overall pick:Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? Who should be the No. 1 overall pick: Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux?pff.com/news/draft-pff…

Based on the current draft order alone, the Panthers, Giants and Falcons could all be in play for a rookie quarterback in the first round. However, as Adam Schefter said, the top prospects are all defensive players and linemen.

Here are the top 25 2022 NFL Draft prospects, according to Sports Illustrated:

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux FS Kyle Hamilton DE Aidan Hutchinson OT Evan Neal CB Derek Stingley Jr DR DeMarvin Leal DE George Karlaftis DT Jordan Davis DE David Ojabo OC Tyler Linderbaum WR Treylon Burks OT Ikem Ekwonu CB Andrew Booth Jr WR Drake London OT Charles Cross WR Jameson Williams CB Kaiir Elam OLB Jermaine Johnson WR Jahan Dotson CB Ronnie Hickman OT Trevor Penning CB Ahmad Garnder WR Garrett Wilson WR Chris Olave ILB Nakobe Dean

There is not a single quarterback in SI's top 25 right now, and the NCAA regular-season is already over. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett is their highest-ranked quarterback at #26.

As bizarre as it seems, Adam Schefter is possibly correct in his prediction. The 2022 NFL Draft class has been short of quarterbacks this season, with the two top prospects entering the season - Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler - having poor campaigns.

Kenny Pickett has turned into a Heisman candidate this season, and could end up being one of the first quarterbacks off the board. However, he is a fifth-year player with only one amazing season behind him. Liberty's Malik Willis seems to be the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class, but he hasn't had a stellar career either.

Ian Budding @IanMBudding Kenny Pickett is gonna be a steal in the draft this year Kenny Pickett is gonna be a steal in the draft this year https://t.co/GNG4S6Z7qX

The 2022 NFL Draft has a rather weak pool of quarterbacks, and it's not very deep either. The players in SI's Top 25 are all elite, and most deserve to be a top-ten pick.

Unless someone is desperate and trades up, we could see a poor outing for the quarterbacks in the first round. Pickett, Matt Corral and Willis seem to be the only ones who have a chance to be a first-round pick, but not until the second half of the round comes around.

