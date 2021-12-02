2022 NFL Draft: AFC teams that should shift focus from this season to next year's draft

The AFC is wide open for most of the conference. Surprisingly, 12 teams are still, at least, .500 and in range of making a run to win a playoff spot. However, every season, there are always a few teams that start slow and find themselves out of it as soon as possible. Now in December, these AFC teams should be focusing on what they want to do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At this point, any more wins would only hurt their draft stock. Here's a look at each AFC team that should pump the brakes in 2021.

Every AFC team that needs to start working toward 2022

Miami Dolphins (5-7)

This is a bit of a hot take, as the Dolphins have won their last four games after a 1-7 start. However, this is a case of too little, too late. They would essentially need to finish the season undefeated to have any shot at an AFC Wild Card seed. That said, with an easy wrap-up to the season looming, it is understandably tempting to go all-in.

The Dolphins face the Giants, Jets, Saints, Titans and Patriots to wrap up the year. If they trip themselves up and lose to the Patriots, Saints or Titans, their run will likely be over, and the last two months of winning will have been for nothing. All the run would have done was cost the Dolphins' draft positioning.

It is better to look at the big picture and guarantee a dominant 2022 rather than a fun but ultimately pointless 2021.

New York Jets (3-8)

The New York Jets are in this position in the AFC playoff race... again. At this point, it is clear that Zach Wilson isn't the future of this team. Numerous turnovers, questionable throws, and injury concerns are only a few of the red flags he's shown.

The Jets would be smart to give Wilson the "Josh Rosen" treatment and go back to the quarterback pool. If they start looking hard at the quarterbacks now, they might be able to pick a winner in 2022.

Houston Texans (2-9)

Tyrod Taylor has done enough to give the Texans the tinniest morsel of hope for the future, but not for 2021. At 2-9, the Texans are essentially done. Taylor could be a solid bridge quarterback for 2022, but the Texans need to start looking at quarterbacks now as they try to build back from Deshaun Watson's pending exit. Put simply, Davis Mills is not the answer in Houston.

Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Trevor Lawrence deserves another shot in 2022, but he needs a better surrounding cast if the Jaguars want to rise in the AFC. The Jaguars are a "Ja'Marr Chase" away from having a watchable offense. A top receiver, coupled with Lawrence, would give the Jaguars the best hope for a bright future. To get that future, the Jaguars have to start analyzing wide receivers now.

Edited by Windy Goodloe