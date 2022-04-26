5 biggest boom-or-bust prospects in NFL Draft 2022

The boom-or-bust NFL Draft prospect comes with many risks but potentially an excellent reward for the team that selects them. Situations such as injuries, overall size, and relative competition in college football can contribute to risk for certain prospects. At the same time, their raw talent and unique skillsets may indicate a potentially high reward.

It's always important to weigh risk versus reward on draft day, and this year is no different. Here are five of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects entering the 2022 NFL Draft, which will begin on April 28th.

High-risk, high-reward 2022 NFL Draft prospects

#5 - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams spent just one season with Alabama after transferring from Ohio State, but he made it count in a big way. He has totaled a massive 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games in the 2021 college football season, becoming the highest-rated wide receiver prospect in this year's NFL draft class on most expert boards.

The risk of drafting Jameson Williams is based on the significant injury he suffered during the season's final game. He tore his ACL in his knee, a devastating injury for a player who relies on their explosiveness. How he recovers from the injury could determine the type of player he becomes in the NFL.

#4 - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

LSU corenerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. had an incredible freshman season at LSU, recording six interceptions and defending 15 passes in 15 games. Over the next two years combined, he played in just 10 games while defending just five passes and failing to record an interception. While raw talent is there, the mix of injuries and a massive drop in overall production is a significant concern.

High-risk, high-reward prospects in the NFL Draft 2022

#3 - QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett exploded for a massive senior season at Pitt, starting 13 games while completing more than 67 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He came out of nowhere and was one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

The debate surrounding Pickett's senior season is whether he quickly blossomed into a star or if it was somewhat of a fluke. Before the big year, he had completed just about 60 percent of his passes while throwing 39 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. The inconsistencies and sudden spike in production have caused some NFL Draft scouts to be skeptical of his future.

#3 - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux was considered by most to be the highest-rated prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft before the start of the 2021 college football season. He put together a solid season at Oregon, recording seven sacks in ten games, but failed to show much improvement or development in his skill set as a player.

This has caused some scouts to question his work ethic and commitment to greatness, which is essential at the NFL level. He has the potential to be the best overall player in the 2022 NFL Draft, but concerns about his attitude could be an issue for some teams.

#1 - QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis

In the last two seasons, Malik Willis has put together an insane stat line as the starting quarterback for the Liberty Flames, recording 5,107 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns, 1,822 rushing yards, and 27 rushing touchdowns. The problem is that he faced weak competition for the majority of his career outside of the power-five conferences.

One opportunity Willis had against a legitimate opponent in the 2021 college football season came against Ole Miss. Willis had the worst game of his career, failing to throw a touchdown pass and recording three interceptions. This is alarming for some scouts, but his unique skill set and raw talent make him an attractive 2022 NFL Draft prospect.

Edited by Piyush Bisht