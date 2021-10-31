NFL Draft 2022: Teams that will draft a QB in the first round

The NFL Draft presents new opportunities for teams to build for their future. The quarterback is the most important position in the NFL and they are always at a premium. The 2022 NFL Draft features exciting prospects such as Matt Corral of Ole Miss and Malik Willis of Liberty. Selecting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft could change the entire outlook of the franchise.

PFF College @PFF_College Matt Corral: 45 completions on throws 20+ yards since 2020



Teams that will select a first round QB in the 2022 NFL Draft

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger appears to be nearing the end of his great career. He is on a one-year contract this season and his production has declined. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are unlikely to be the Steelers' long-term solution, so the NFL Draft will give them an opportunity to find their quarterback of the future. Even if they sign a veteran, they could still use a long term plan.

John Jastremski @john_jastremski Ben Roethlisberger is a HOF QB, but it is time to retire… Ben Roethlisberger is a HOF QB, but it is time to retire…

#4 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team have had a disappointing season and should have a high pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick before the season because they didn't put faith in Taylor Heinicke to be the starting quarterback. Heinicke has played decently this year, filling in for Fitzpatrick, but probably has not done enough to consolidate the job.

