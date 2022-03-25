NFL Draft 2022: 3 logical landing spots for highly-rated QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis entered the 2022 offseason as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks ahead of the NFL Draft. After several impressive offseason workouts, including the NFL Combine, his stock has been trending even higher. He could be the first quarterback selected in the draft this year and probably has the highest upside of quarterback prospects this year.

What makes Willis an attractive option is the true dual-threat abilities that he demonstrated in college football. He spent his first- and second-year student seasons as a backup quarterback at Auburn before transferring to Liberty, where his career took off as a starting quarterback.

In two seasons at Liberty, Willis played in 23 games, totaling 5,107 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns. He also added 1,822 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns, showing his incredible athletic abilities. With mobility becoming a more desirable trait for a quarterback in the modern NFL, Willis' skill set would appear to fit the current trend.

Willis is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and could potentially be a top ten pick. Based on his upside and the teams in the market to draft a quarterback, here are three possible landing spots for Malik Willis this year.

Potential destinations for Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly been trying to upgrade their quarterback position after being unimpressed with Sam Darnold last year. They were active in the trade market but ultimately failed to get a deal done before other teams acquired the elite options. They could now potentially use their 6th overall pick in the draft this year to select Willis and add him to their talented roster.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks traded superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 offseason. They received Drew Lock as part of the return package, but it's unclear if they believe in him as their future starting quarterback. They could use their 9th overall pick to select Willis as a dynamic quarterback in an offense loaded with weapons.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are currently in the middle of a complete offensive rebuild after trading away both Matt Ryan and Julio Jones over the last two years. They signed Marcus Mariota as a veteran replacement but could still choose to draft Malik Willis as they look towards the future.

