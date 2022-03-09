3 QBs the Seahawks should target after Russell Wilson trade

Russell Wilson has been traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in the biggest blockbuster of the 2022 NFL offseason so far. The Broncos claimed they would be aggressive in their pursuit of a veteran franchise quarterback this year, and they held true to their word.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. https://t.co/oRFDV8Ehyx

The Seahawks received a package of players and draft picks in return for Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder, including two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant.

The Broncos received the upgrade at the quarterback they were looking for, while the Seahawks received valuable pieces to both remain competitive now as well as while they build for the future.

If the Seahawks want to remain as playoff contenders for the 2022 NFL season, they are likely going to need an upgrade of their own at the quarterback position. There are three ways to do so, including free agency, the trade market and the NFL Draft. Here are three quarterbacks the Seahawks could target, with one from each category.

Potential quarterback targets for the Seahawks to replace Russell Wilson

#1 - Free Agency - Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston plays in a much different style than Russell Wilson, but he's probably the best available free agent quarterback. He registered a solid season with the Saints last year, throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions while recording a 5-2 record, despite having limited offensive weapons. He could potentially thrive in the Seahawks offense.

#2 - Trade Market - Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Seahawks could potentially flip the draft capital they received for Russell Wilson and use it to acquire a quarterback in the trade market. Deshaun Watson makes the most sense for them, if they go this route, as long as his legal situation is taken care of.

Drew @IndepthTexans Many people around the NFL believe that the Seattle Seahawks will be potential suitors for Deshaun Watson per @AdamSchefter on NFL Live Many people around the NFL believe that the Seattle Seahawks will be potential suitors for Deshaun Watson per @AdamSchefter on NFL Live https://t.co/xlDcNDsg4l

The superstar quarterback is just 26 years old, so he could immediately make them a playoff contender while also giving them a long-term solution at the position. He last played in the 2020 season, when he led the entire NFL in passing yards.

#3 - NFL Draft - Malik Willis

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis

The Seahawks may decide to use the NFL Draft to find their next quarterback. Drafting a quarterback would also allow them to use all of their available cap space to fix any of the other issues with their roster while building the best all-around team possible. While there are several options in the draft, Malik Willis is the most exciting prospect because of his elite athletic gifts.

Edited by Windy Goodloe