3 possible QB replacements for Deshaun Watson at Texans

Deshaun Watson has been involved in trade rumors for a full year now. He demanded a trade from the Houston Texans prior to the 2021 NFL season before legal issues got in the way.

He ended up sitting out the entire 2021 season due to a combination of those two reasons, despite being involved in trade discussions before the season and at the trade deadline.

All signs point towards the idea that Deshaun Watson has already played his last game for the Houston Texans.

Now that the 2022 NFL offseason is here, the organization will once again weigh their options in the trade market while shopping around their superstar quarterback who led the NFL in passing yards in the 2020 NFL season.

Even if the Texans are unable to trade him, it's highly unlikely at this point that he will come back and play for them, anyway. This raises the question: who is going to be their starting quarterback moving forward if it's not Deshaun Watson?

Here are three potential candidates for the 2022 NFL season and beyond.

Potential replacements for Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback of the Houston Texans

#1 - Davis Mills

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills

Rookie Davis Mills filled in at quarterback for the Texans last season when Tyrod Taylor and Deshaun Watson were both unavailable.

He ended up playing relatively well, especially considering the serious lack of talent on the Texans roster. In 13 games, he completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

All things considered, it was a solid first season for the third-round draft pick. He is not a highly rated prospect but has exceeded expectations while handling a much larger role than what was initially planned for him this year.

The Texans may reward him with the starting job in the 2022 NFL season, allowing him to try to earn a starting role beyond that.

#2 - Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

The Texans may decide to use the 2022 NFL Draft to find their future starting quarterback. They have the third overall pick, so they will have plenty of options available if they decide to go that route.

While this is not considered a deep quarterback draft class, Kenny Pickett is currently the highest rated prospect.

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, Sam Howell, and Desmond Ridder are all options as well, while some of them will likely be available beyond the first round.

#3 - Marcus Mariota

Free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota has served as the back-up quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for the past two seasons. He has patiently awaited another chance at being a starter.

He is now a free agent entering the 2022 NFL offseason and his opportunity could come with a new team.

The rebuilding Houston Texans don't have much to lose by giving Mariota a look.

He's a 28-year-old dual threat quarterback with 90 total combined rushing and passing touchdowns in his career. He has the potential to take over for the Texans if Deshaun Watson doesn't return.

