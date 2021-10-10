3 teams that could still trade for Deshaun Watson 

Deshaun Watson has been involved in NFL trade rumors since the offseason. He no longer wants to play for the Houston Texans and has demanded a trade from the organization. After originally refusing the idea altogether, the Houston Texans are now at least willing to take trade offers for Deshaun Watson.

What makes the situation more complicated is the legal situation that Deshaun Watson is currently dealing with. He is a risky acquisition until there is a resolution. This justifiably lowers his trade value. If the Texans are willing to lower their asking price, Deshaun Watson could still be moved before the NFL trade deadline. Here are three teams that could be in the mix.

theScore @theScore Do you think we'll see Deshaun Watson suit up for the Texans this season? 🤔 Do you think we'll see Deshaun Watson suit up for the Texans this season? 🤔 https://t.co/AZUfDMMcy9

Potential trade Destinations for Deshaun Watson

#1 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are the team that has been most associated with NFL trade rumors involving Deshaun Watson. They are reportedly not fully convinced that Tua Tagovailoa is their future answer at quarterback. He had an uninspiring rookie season that was well below his expectations. His commitment has also been rumored to have been called into question.

The Miami Dolphins have a solid roster that is built to win. With solid quarterback play, they are true playoff contenders. Adding a superstar like Deshaun Watson would make them a Super Bowl contender.

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

The AFC North division is one of the best in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to contend for the division title but are falling behind quickly. They currently sit at 1-3 this season while the other three teams have a 3-1 record. A big reason for their struggles has been the poor quarterback play of Ben Roethlisberger.

John Jastremski @john_jastremski Ben Roethlisberger is a HOF QB, but it is time to retire… Ben Roethlisberger is a HOF QB, but it is time to retire…

The quarterback problem in Pittsburgh goes beyond this season. Roethlisberger is running out of time in his career and the Steelers don't yet have a real replacement for the future. Deshaun Watson is thirteen years younger and would solve that problem. Roethlisberger is currently on just a one-year contract.

#3 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason because they didn't believe Taylor Heinicke to be the starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick was injured in the first game and Heinicke had to take over from there. He has played fairly well but it is unknown if Washington has changed their stance on him. If they are still not sold on Heinicke, they could be in the mix for Deshaun Watson.

