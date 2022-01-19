NFL Trade Rumors: Texans GM provides update on Deshaun Watson’s future 

Deshaun Watson has been involved in NFL trade rumors for almost a full calendar year. Many believe he has already played his last game as a member of the Houston Texans. He is dealing with a legal situation, but requested a trade from the team before that.

Trade rumors have been relatively quiet since the 2021 NFL trade deadline passed, but with the offseason approaching they are starting to heat back up again. Nobody knows for sure when Watson will play again, and for what team. Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently provided some clarity about the situation.

Speaking on the Payne & Pendergast podcast on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Tuesday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio provided a recent update on where the organization stands in relation to Deshaun Watson's possible future with the team.

Rivers McCown @riversmccown Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson returning: "That more than likely would not be the case, but to your point ... we just have to be open-minded, and just take the information, and process it, and ultimately make the decision we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved." Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson returning: "That more than likely would not be the case, but to your point ... we just have to be open-minded, and just take the information, and process it, and ultimately make the decision we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved." https://t.co/jyRetO3tuH

When asked about the possibility of Watson returning to play for the Houston Texans, Caserio had this to say:

“There's been some commentary and that more than likely would not be the case. But to your point... I think we just have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved. Whatever that looks like.”

In his own words, Caserio says it's unlikely that Watson will be the quarterback for the Houston Texans moving forward. He did go on to say that they remain open-minded and are looking for the best case scenario for all involved. This could possibly mean they are willing to keep Watson if he changes his mind about the demanded trade.

Teams wary of risks involved with Deshaun Watson trade

If the Texans do in fact trade Deshaun Watson, they will be looking to maximize their return. His value has already taken a hit between the legal situation and taking a year away from football. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by 22 different women, and the risk of his potential sentencing is what may have scared some teams away at the trade deadline this year.

NFL Rumors @nflrums Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said it's "more than likely" Deshaun Watson won't play for the Texans again and the first-round pick in 2022 is available for the right price. Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said it's "more than likely" Deshaun Watson won't play for the Texans again and the first-round pick in 2022 is available for the right price. https://t.co/qqniuHnA12

The Texans are hoping to receive multiple first-round picks in the NFL Draft in return for their superstar quarterback. When he last played in the 2020 season, he led the entire NFL with 4,823 passing yards. He comes at serious risk, but his talent is worth the asking price. Watson also has a no-trade clause in his contract, allowing him to decline potential destinations, further complicating the situation.

