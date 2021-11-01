What might a possible Dolphins trade package for Deshaun Watson look like?

Deshaun Watson's trade rumors have been ongoing since the offseason. With the NFL trade deadline just a few days away, they are now heating up more than ever. The Miami Dolphins are the team that has been most closely linked to him since the beginning for a few reasons.

The Dolphins don't appear to be fully sold on Tua Tagovailoa being their starting quarterback for the future. They used a top draft pick on the highly rated prospect but he hasn't exactly worked out the way they had hoped he would so far. There's no doubt that Deshaun Watson would be an upgrade right now.

Deshaun Watson is one of the top ten quarterbacks in the league. He led the entire NFL in passing yards last season with 4823 and has averaged 4280 yards per season over the last three years. He's an excellent athlete that can make plays with his legs. He's made the postseason with the Texans and won games there as well.

It's important to mention that Deshaun Watson has a full no trade clause in his contract with the Texans. This means he has the power to approve or deny any potential team he could be traded to. He reportedly wants to play for the Dolphins. They are the only team that he would definitely approve a trade to.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins.

This plays a major factor in making the Dolphins the clear leading candidate to land Deshaun Watson at the trade deadline if he is in fact moved. There are still a lot of moving parts, but here is what a possible trade package could look like.

Deshaun Watson to Dolphins trade package

During the offseason, the Texans were apparently seeking at least three first-round draft picks with other pieces in exchange for Deshaun Watson. With all of his unknown legal issues currently ongoing, and his public refusal to play with the Texans any longer, their asking price will have to go down if they realistically want to trade him.

It would still take at least one first-round draft pick to acquire Deshaun Watson with additional pieces as well. Tua Tagovailoa, Xavien Howard and Devante Parker have all been rumored as possible players that could be traded from the Dolphins. Any of those players could be included in the trade if the Texans were interested in them.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez The Dolphins and Texans have reportedly agreed to terms on a trade for QB Deshaun Watson, but the Dolphins want clarity on his legal issues before going through with it



📸: Carmen Mandato/ GettyImages The Dolphins and Texans have reportedly agreed to terms on a trade for QB Deshaun Watson, but the Dolphins want clarity on his legal issues before going through with it📸: Carmen Mandato/ GettyImages https://t.co/R0s7v8h8dk

The Dolphins have three first-round picks over the next two years. They would have to part with at least one of them, if not two. They could then use additional draft picks currently in their arsenal or others acquired by trading with other teams. It's still a risky move until the legal questions are answered, but purely as a player he is well worth it.

Edited by Henno van Deventer