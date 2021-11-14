3 teams most likely to make an offseason move for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's trade rumors started last offseason and continued all the way to the trade deadline. He has not moved this year, mostly because of his unresolved legal issues, but it is more than likely that he will be traded this coming offseason, as long as his possible penalties are not overly harsh.

Deshaun Watson led the entire NFL in passing yards last season. He has both made the playoffs in the past and won games there. He is, at worst, one of the top ten quarterbacks in the league.

Many teams would improve by trading for Deshaun Watson, but these are the three NFL teams most likely to make the move.

Three potential landing spots for Deshaun Watson in 2022

#1 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are the team that has been most involved in trade rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson. They are apparently not fully sold on the idea of Tua Tagvailoa as their starting quarterback of the future, despite selecting him high in the first round of the NFL Draft just two seasons ago.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And with the Dolphins declining to make a QB trade before today’s deadline, Deshaun Watson now is expected to remain on the Texans’ roster until after this season, when the team can explore a trade for him again at that time. And with the Dolphins declining to make a QB trade before today’s deadline, Deshaun Watson now is expected to remain on the Texans’ roster until after this season, when the team can explore a trade for him again at that time.

If the Houston Texans are higher on Tua Tagovailoa than any of the quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft this year, he could be included in a trade for Deshaun Watson. If not, the Texans would likely be seeking a large package of valuable draft picks.

They were most recently seeking an asking price of at least three first-round picks in exchange for Deshaun Watson.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers traded with the New York Jets to acquire quarterback Sam Darnold last season. It has not worked out the way they hoped it would.

He has thrown the most interceptions in the NFL season while ranking 29th with a 35.7 QBR. Darnold is suffocating a very talented roster that is ready to win now.

Fanatics View @fanaticsview “Tighten up bruh” 😳 Robby Anderson to Sam Darnold after throwing three picks against New England

“Tighten up bruh” 😳 Robby Anderson to Sam Darnold after throwing three picks against New England https://t.co/9ChXAp6vO5

Adding Deshaun Watson to the Carolina Panthers would make them legitimate contenders for the NFC next season. The organization has already shown a willingness to be aggressive in improving its roster under new owner David Tepper and new head coach Matt Rhule (see the recent acquisition of Cam Newton for evidence).

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have all of the pieces in place to be a contender besides the most important one, a quarterback. Deshaun Watson could be their possible solution.

They have been desperately seeking an answer at the position for a long time. They will likely make a strong push to try to acquire Deshaun Watson.

